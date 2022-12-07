Women’s Basketball Returns Home On Wednesday Against Merrimack

Boston University (4-4) vs. Merrimack (1-6)

Date & Time: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, 6 p.m

Venue: Case Gym, Boston, Mass.

BOSTON – Returning home for the first time in two weeks, the Boston University Women’s basketball program hosts Merrimack on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Opening tip is scheduled for 6 pm

BU vies for its third-consecutive home win after taking down Hartford and St. Francis Brooklyn. In three contests this season, the Terriers are averaging 70 points, 46 rebounds, and 19 assists per game at home. Dating back to 2019-20, BU has won 30 of its last 38 matchups at The Roof.

Merrimack seeks its first win away from North Andover on the campaign, going 0-3 to this point. The Terriers will be the Warriors’ fourth Massachusetts-based opponent in seven games.

Wednesday is Bubble Tea Night at Case Gym. Students at the game will receive free Bubble tea, while supplies last.

TERRIER TIDBITS

In the Battle of Comm. Ave., BU fell to Boston College 90-80 on Dec. 4.

The Terriers set season-highs with 80 points and a .647 three-point percentage, and were tied at 80-80 with 2:01 to play, but the Eagles ended the contest on a 10-0 run.

Senior Maggie Pina led BU in scoring for the third time this season with 18 points, knocking down four three-pointers.

led BU in scoring for the third time this season with 18 points, knocking down four three-pointers. Classmate Liz Shean tied her career-high with five Threes en route to a season-best 17 points.

tied her career-high with five Threes en route to a season-best 17 points. Freshman Sam Crisp (career-high 16 points), senior Sydney Johnson (13 points), and sophomore Lauren Davenport (10 points) also reached double figures.

(career-high 16 points), senior (13 points), and sophomore (10 points) also reached double figures. That .647 three-point percentage, on 11-of-17 shooting, is the highest clip in a single game in the Patriot League era (2013-14, minimum 10 makes).

Pina is up to 55.6 percent shooting from deep on the year, which is tied for fifth in Division I. She is one three-pointer away from tying Katie Meinhardt ’07 for eighth place in the BU record books.

As a team, the Terriers are fourth in the NCAA with a .415 three-point percentage, trailing only Illinois, Colorado State, and UConn.

Elsewhere in the national rankings, BU is 24th with 5.1 blocks per game, 38th with 29.4 defensive rebounds per game, and 44th with 16.5 assists per game.

Senior Maren Durant , in her last five contests, has racked up 46 rebounds, 17 assists, and eight blocks. She is six rejections away from fourth place all-time, and 44 rebounds away from Entering the top 10 in Terrier history.

, in her last five contests, has racked up 46 rebounds, 17 assists, and eight blocks. She is six rejections away from fourth place all-time, and 44 rebounds away from Entering the top 10 in Terrier history. Crispe is averaging 9.3 points per game in her last four contests.

Johnson is second among Patriot League student-athletes with 4.3 assists per game and a 1.43 assist/turnover ratio.

SCOUTING MERRIMACK

The Warriors are 1-6 on the season, most recently falling to USC 88-40 on Dec. 3.

Merrimack’s lone win this year came against Patriot League foe Colgate, a 65-56 triumph on Nov. 27.

The Warriors have played three other BU opponents on their schedule prior to Wednesday: Holy Cross (a 67-39 loss), Harvard (85-43 loss), and Northeastern (75-47 loss).

Marissa Hamilton leads Merrimack with 17.7 points and five rebounds per game, hitting over 42 percent of her shots.

Merrimack was projected to finish fifth in the NEC Preseason Poll.

Last year, the Warriors went 9-17 overall, going 7-11 in NEC play.

SERIES HISTORY

Wednesday marks the second all-time meeting between BU and Merrimack in a series that began in 2021.

BU won the Lone matchup, 66-52, on Dec. 9, 2021.

Weimar and Pina scored 16 points each, with the former adding three steals. Shean came off the bench to score 12 points.

The Terriers aim for their second win over an NEC opponent this year, having defeated St. Francis Brooklyn at home back on Nov. 23.

UP NEXT