Women’s Basketball Returns from Break Wednesday to Host Ohio

NEW YORK – Columbia Women’s basketball (10-2) will compete for the first time in 15 days on Wednesday when it hosts a first all-time matchup against Ohio (2-8). Tip-off from Schiller Court on Levien Gymnasium is set for 1 pm ET.

Thursday is a single-admission doubleheader. The Women’s basketball game against Ohio will serve as the front end, followed by the men’s basketball game against Maryland Eastern Shore at 4 pm

Fans unable to attend Thursday’s game can watch the action live on ESPN+. Lance Medow and Maren Walseth will be on the call. Fans can also track the action with live stats courtesy of GoColumbiaLions.com. Live updates will be posted to the Columbia Women’s basketball team’s Twitter account (@CULionsWBB).

WHAT TO KNOW:

IN THE POLLS

• The Lions have been receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll each of the last three weeks. They received votes for the first time in program history on Dec. 12. Columbia is receiving six votes in the latest poll (Dec. 26), which effectively ranks the Lions No. 31 in the country.

• Columbia is ranked No. 32 in the latest NCAA NET. The Lions have been ranked as high as No. 23, which they achieved for the first time on Dec. 14. Columbia is currently the highest-rated team in the Ivy League and the second-highest of all teams outside of the power six conferences (Middle Tennessee State).

• The CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major Top 25 has Columbia ranked No. 2. The Lions are receiving one first-place vote and have 727 total points in that poll, trailing only Gonzaga.

3-POINT HSU-TERS

• Columbia makes the most Threes per game in the country, Entering Wednesday averaging 10.8 on the season. The Lions have made 130 Threes in 12 games, ranking No. 3 in the Nation in total Threes and No. 6 in 3-point field goal percentage (.400). Additionally, the Lions are No. 5 in the NCAA in assists per game (20.1), No. 17 in scoring offense (82.2) and also top 25 in field goal percentage (.464).

• Leading the way from the outside is Abbey Hsu , who Ranks No. 3 in the Nation in 3-pointers made per game (3.42) and No. 4 in total Threes (41). She is 41-of-87 from the outside this season (.471), which ranks her No. 26 in the NCAA in 3-point percentage. Hsu is No. 3 in 3-pointers made per game among the NCAA’s active career leaders (3.01), trailing only highly decorated All-Americans Taylor Robertson of Oklahoma (3.69) and Caitlin Clark of Iowa (3.24).

NON-CONFERENCE HISTORY

• Columbia hopes to polish off what would be its best non-conference season in program history. A win on Wednesday would finish it off at 11-2, tying for the most non-conference wins and standing alone as its best non-conference record in terms of winning percentage. Columbia’s best non-conference season came in 2016-17, Megan Griffith ‘s first season as head coach, posting a record of 10-3 (.769). The year before, the Lions went 11-4 to tally their most non-conference wins.

BUILDING A STREAK

• Columbia’s seven-game winning streak is one shy of the program record of eight, which the Lions set last year (Dec. 13 – Feb. 4). The Lions have scored more than 80 points in each of their last five games and are averaging 89.1 points per game over their seven-game winning streak. They are on pace to obliterate the program’s single-season record of 71.2 points per game, which was set in 1989-90.

THE OPPONENT

• Ohio (2-8) advanced to last year’s WNIT but fell in the first round to eventual Champion South Dakota State, 87-57. They put together two straight wins over Indiana State, 74-62, and Dayton, 52-51, back in late November, but have since dropped four straight in the month of December. Despite not finding the win column, the Bobcats put on a strong performance in their last outing, falling by nine at Kentucky, 95-86. Yaya Felder scored a team-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and is averaging a team-high 18.7 on the season. Felder’s scoring average Ranks No. 2 in the MAC. She is the only Bobcat averaging double figures.

