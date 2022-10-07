Women’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Schedule

HOBOKEN, NJ (October 7, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 competition schedule Friday. The Slate features 25 contests, including 13 in Canavan Arena, where the Ducks are 79-28 under the 11th-year head coach Megan Haughey .

The season gets underway on Nov. 9, when the Ducks head to nearby Union, New Jersey to take on Kean. The Ducks topped the Cougars 66-48 one season ago in the first meeting between the teams since 2013. Interestingly enough, including this year’s tilt, each of the last three meetings between the programs will have taken place inside Harwood Arena.

The Ducks then head to York, Pennsylvania Nov. 12-13 for the Spartans’ Coaches Versus Cancer Classic. The Ducks will take on Catholic in the opener before wrapping up play with a contest against Moravian. Stevens last faced the Cardinals in 2018 in Washington, DC and the matchup with the Greyhounds is believed to be the initial meeting between the squads.

The home opener follows on Nov. 16 before the Ducks head down Route 3 three days later for the annual Matchup with Montclair State. Hunter comes to Canavan Arena on Nov. 22 before the Ducks open up conference play at Delaware Valley on Nov. 30.

Misericordia comes to campus on Dec. 3 for the home conference opener before the Ducks travel to Madison for a league tilt at FDU-Florham on Dec. 7. Susquehanna makes the trip to Hoboken for the first time on Dec. 10 for a contest that will lead the Ducks into the winter break.

The annual Holiday Tournament kicks off on Dec. 29 when the Ducks host Tufts in what is believed to be the first meeting between the programs. George Fox and Scranton meet on the other side of the bracket, with the Championship and consolation contests to follow one day later. It will be the first time the event will be held since 2019.

Conference play resumes as the calendar turns to 2023 as Wilkes comes to Canavan Arena on Jan. 4. King’s comes to campus three days later, with additional home conference matchups with DeSales (Jan. 18), Delaware Valley (Jan. 25), FDU-Florham (Feb. 1), Arcadia (Feb. 8) and Lycoming (Feb. 18) rounding out the home campaign.

The first road game of 2023 takes place on Jan. 11, when the Ducks head to Glenside, Pennsylvania to take on Arcadia. Matchups at Lycoming (Jan. 15), Misericordia (Jan. 21), Wilkes (Jan. 28), King’s (Feb. 11) and DeSales (Feb. 14) round out the regular season. The Valentine’s Day Matchup with the Bulldogs in Center Valley is a rematch of last season’s MAC Freedom title.

Postseason play kicks off on Feb. 20 with the play-in game with the semifinal following two days later. The conference Champion will be crowned on Feb. 25.

