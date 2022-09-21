Women’s basketball Releases 2022-23 schedule

FULL SCHEDULE

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – The Skidmore College Women’s basketball team has released its 2022-23 season schedule.

The Thoroughbreds are scheduled to play 25 regular-season games, including 12 games at home at the Williamson Sports Center.

Going around the circuit twice, Skidmore will play all nine Liberty League opponents twice for a total of 18 conference games.

Following road preseason games at Castleton and St. Rose, the Thoroughbreds open the regular season at home against Oneonta on Thursday, Nov. 7. After visiting Russell Sage, Skidmore will host Williams on Nov. 29 before opening league play Dec. 2-3 on the road at Clarkson and St. Lawrence.

The semester closes with non-league games against NESCAC foes Wesleyan and Middlebury before the Thoroughbreds return Dec. 30-31 at the Springfield Naismith Tournament with games against Wilkes and Trinity.

The rest of the schedule features all in-league contests with home games versus Union (1/6), RIT (1/7), William Smith (1/10), Ithaca (1/20), and Rensselaer (1/21 ). After a five-game road swing, Skidmore ends the regular season with its final four games at home. Skidmore hosts Bard and Vassar Feb. 10-11 before rounding out the slate against St. Lawrence on Friday, Feb. 17 and Clarkson on Saturday, Feb. 18 for the annual Big Green Scream.

The first round of the Liberty League tournament will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Higher seeds host semifinal games on Friday, Feb. 24 before the Championship game on Sunday, Feb. 26.