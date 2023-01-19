Women’s Basketball Ready for Thursday Bout Against Georgia Southern
James Madison Dukes (16-2, 6-0 SBC) vs. Georgia Southern (11-4, 3-3 SBC)
Jan. 19, 2023 – 7 p.m
Harrisonburg, Va. – Atlantic Union Bank Center
THE DUKES
- James Madison is back for its third consecutive home game as it hosts Georgia Southern (11-4 (3-3 SBC) on Thursday night. Game time is set for 7 pm and will stream on ESPN+.
- JMU wrapped up last week with a tough 62-57 home win over Georgia State on Jan. 14. After falling behind 6-4 after the first quarter, the Dukes had a 24-point second quarter with 12 points coming from junior Steph Ouderkirk to propel past the Panthers. Ouderkirk knocked down four triples in the period, setting a career-high in three-point makes for the junior. She finished the game tying her career-high with 13 points and pulled down a season-high six rebounds.
- In her 100th career game, senior guard Kiki Jefferson paced all players with 18 points, while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists. Classmate Ksenia Kozlova chipped in with nine points on 4-of-6 (66.7%) from the floor, while Kobe King-Hawe knocked down 2-of-3 (66.7%) from three. Graduate student Caroline Germond posted five assists and a pair of steals in the win.
- James Madison Ranks in the top 25 nationally in five categories: rebound margin (9th – +10.8), defensive rebounds per game (14th – 30.8), field goal percentage defense (14th – 34.7%), rebounds per game (21st – 42.94) , and three-point percentage defense (24th – 26.2%)
- Jefferson is tied for 29th in the country in total points (327) and 41st points per game (18.2). -She is also second in the SBC in scoring (18.2) and third in rebounding (8.3), as well as fifth in field goal percentage (44.2%).
- Junior Peyton McDaniel is 27th in the country in three-point percentage at 43.2%, knocking down 35-of-81 from deep.
- JMU boasts the Sun Belt Conference’s best marks in opponent field goal percentage (34.7%), opponent three-point percentage (26.2%), and opponent rebounds (32.2).
SCOUTING THE EAGLES
- Georgia Southern boasts an 11-4 (3-3 SBC) record and is coming off back-to-back home losses. The Eagles fell to Old Dominion (84-82 OT) on Jan. 12 and 96-88 versus App State on Jan. 14.
- Head Coach Anita Howard’s team boasts six top-10 national marks: scoring offense (2nd – 88.4), rebounds per game (4th – 47.60), free throw attempts her game (6th – 23.80), defensive rebounds (9th – 31.5), Offensive rebounds (9th – 16.1), assists per game (10th – 18.2), and steals per game (10th – 12.1).
- The Eagles are led by Terren Ward who paces the Sun Belt in scoring with 18.9 points per outing. Ward also ranks second in the league in three-pointers made per game (2.2) and steals per game (2.5), and fourth in rebounding (8.4 rpg) and field goal percentage (45.9%).
SERIES HISTORY
- Thursday’s game will mark the third-ever matchup between the Dukes and the Eagles.
- James Madison leads the all-time series with a 2-1 edge and has won the past two meetings.
- The last time these two teams faced each other, Kirby Burkholder scored a career-high 27 points and shot 6-of-9 (66.7%) from three to dominate Georgia Southern 93-44 on Dec. 31, 2012.
GAMEDAY INFO
UP NEXT
- The Dukes will wrap up their four-game homestand with a battle against Troy on Saturday, Jan. 21. The opening tip is set for 4 pm and will stream on ESPN+.