Women’s Basketball ranked No. 3 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Women’s Basketball will begin the preseason with its highest ranking since ranked No. 2 prior to the 2017-18 season as they come in No. 3 in the Associated Press top 25 on Tuesday.
This marks the 18thth season the Longhorns have been in the preseason top-10 of the AP poll. Texas has the third most Appearances all-time in the AP poll with 590 and are seventh in total Appearances in the all-time top-five with 179.
Coming off a second straight appearance in the NCAA Elite Eight and a 29-7 record in the 2021-22 season Texas Returns Rori Harmon and Aaliyah Moore, both picked to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team. Harmon earned All-America honors as a freshman and was selected the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Moore, a two-time Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year and 2021-22 Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year Returns after missing a significant portion of the 2021-22 season due to injury.
The Longhorns added a trio of players selected All-Big 12 Preseason Honorable Mention, including Shaylee Gonzales, Sonya Morris and Taylor Jones.
Texas head coach Vic Schaefer enters his third season in Austin. Schaefer’s teams have advanced to five straight NCAA Elite Eight appearances. Schaefer guided the Longhorns to the 2022 Big 12 Tournament Championship.