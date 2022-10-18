Women’s Basketball ranked No. 3 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Women’s Basketball will begin the preseason with its highest ranking since ranked No. 2 prior to the 2017-18 season as they come in No. 3 in the Associated Press top 25 on Tuesday.

This marks the 18thth season the Longhorns have been in the preseason top-10 of the AP poll. Texas has the third most Appearances all-time in the AP poll with 590 and are seventh in total Appearances in the all-time top-five with 179.

Coming off a second straight appearance in the NCAA Elite Eight and a 29-7 record in the 2021-22 season Texas Returns Rori Harmon and Aaliyah Moore , both picked to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team. Harmon earned All-America honors as a freshman and was selected the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Moore, a two-time Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year and 2021-22 Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year Returns after missing a significant portion of the 2021-22 season due to injury.

The Longhorns added a trio of players selected All-Big 12 Preseason Honorable Mention, including Shaylee Gonzales , Sonya Morris and Taylor Jones .