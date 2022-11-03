Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 2 in Mid-Major Top 25

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU Women’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season as the second-ranked mid-major team in the Nation according to the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll.

“We are really excited to start the season. We know we have a lot of work to do and Improvements to make,” FGCU head Coach Karl Smesko said.

The possessors of the highest all-time winning percentage in NCAA Women’s Basketball Division I history (.845) had 718 points behind first-place South Dakota State from the Summit League. The Eagles represented the ASUN well with Liberty being the only other league school coming in at No. 13 with 314 points.

FGCU is coming off a 30-3 record that saw them advance to the NCAA Tournament as a #12 seed where they defeated fifth-seed Virginia Tech in the first round and advanced to the Round of 32 for the third time in program history. They were the 2022 ASUN Champions with a 15-1 mark in conference play earning their ASUN record ninth tournament title and NCAA berth.

Here is how the Green and Blue have stacked up in the initial poll throughout the years.

2022-23 – 2n.d

2021-22 – 2n.d

2020-21 – 6th

2019-20 – 3rd

2018-19 – 8th

2017-18 – 8th

2016-17 – 7th

2015-16 – 1st

2014-15 – 11th

2013-14 – 8th

2012-13 – 9th

2011-12 – 8th

2010-11 – 14th

FGCU will open its season on Monday. Nov. 7 with home-court advantage against Old Dominion. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting fgcuathletics.com/tickets, stopping by the Alico Arena Ticket Office from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday, or by calling 239-590-7145.

2022-23 College Insider.com Mid-Major Poll

Team points

1. South Dakota State – 741

2. FGCU – 723

3 Princeton – 697

4. Gonzaga – 673

5. Toledo – 617

6. Belmont – 569

7. Drexel – 481

8. Quinnipiac – 457

9. Columbia – 430

10. Youngstown State- 358

11. Troy – 338

12. Jackson State – 328

13. Liberty – 314

14. Ball State – 312

15. Stephen F. Austin – 283

16. Green Bay – 233

17. Tennessee Tech—229

18. Portland – 217

19. Albany – 195

20. Kent State – 191

21. Illinois State – 189

22. BYU – 164

23. South Dakota – 152

24. UT Arlington – 145

25. Boston University – 126

