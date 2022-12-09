Women’s Basketball Rally At No. 6 UConn Falls Just Short, 69-64

Next Game: Delaware 12/11/2022 | 6:00 P.M December 11 (Sun) / 6:00 PM Delaware

STORRS, Conn. – The Princeton Women’s Basketball team’s Furious Rally fell just short to the No. 6 Connecticut Huskies, 69-64, at Gampel Pavilion on Thursday evening.

The Tigers took a 15-point fourth quarter deficit and got it within a possession in the final seconds before dropping the five-point decision.

Grace Stone registered a career-high 20 points and five three-pointers while Kaitlyn Chen dropped in 18 points and matched a personal best with seven assists in the loss.

Trailing 58-43 with 7:14 to go in the game, Princeton ran off 10 straight in a two-minute stretch before UConn countered with two straight buckets forcing a timeout by the road squad. Down by double-digits, the Tigers did not go away, scoring eight consecutive points, getting within two times. After a free throw by UConn, the Tigers had a chance to tie the contest, but the No. 6 team in the Nation forced a turnover and sank two free throws to put the game away.

Julia Cunningham and Chen powered Princeton over the final 10 minutes with a combined 18 points. The Tigers forced 14 turnovers in the session which led to 17 points.

Princeton held a 9-8 lead in the first quarter before UConn retook with a 5-0 spurt. The Huskies took a 21-14 advantage into the second frame. The home unit began the second quarter with 10 of the first 12, jumping ahead, 31-15, with 2:33 remaining in the first half before taking a 32-20 advantage into the break.

UConn led by double-digits the entire third Stanza before Princeton’s Rally in the fourth.

Stone and Cunningham each finished the game with a +2 rating. The Tigers had 13 steals and forced a UConn season-high 27 turnovers.

Princeton falls to 5-3 on the season while UConn improves to 7-1 overall. The Tigers welcome Delaware to Jadwin Gym on Sunday night at 6 pm