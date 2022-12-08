Women’s Basketball Rallies Past Navy 54-51

Next Game: at St. Bonaventure University 12/9/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN+ December 09 (Fri) / 7 pm at St. Bonaventure University History

VESTAL, N.Y. – Senior guard Denai Bowman scored a team-best 18 points, lifting Binghamton (6-5) to a 54-51, come-from-behind win over Navy (0-10) in a non-conference Women’s basketball game on Wednesday evening at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The Bearcats trailed by as many as 10 points but were able to rally to stay unbeaten on their home court (5-0).

Bowman, who scored eight of her points in the decisive fourth period, shot 9-of-16 from the field. She also added four steals, two assists, a pair of rebounds and a huge block in the final minute of regulation.

For her career, Bowman now has 981 career points. She is four points away from tying Sherae Swinson (2011-15) for 19th place all-time in Binghamton program history.

Sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman finished with 15 points. She has now reached double figures in scoring in each of the last four games.

Senior forward Clare Traeger , meanwhile, grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to go along with six points and a pair of steals. It marked her second straight game with at least 10 rebounds.

Binghamton trailed for the entire game until Bowman sank a jumper with 6:32 left in the fourth period. That gave the Bearcats a 45-44 lead. From there, the game was tied twice over the ensuing four minutes of play.

Bowman then took over the game in the final two minutes. She tied the game at 51-51 with 1:44 left to go, blocked a shot on the ensuing Navy possession – which led to her go-ahead layup with 17 seconds remaining.

With Navy going for the tie, Bowman came up with a steal, forcing the Midshipmen to use up their fouls to get the ball back. Redshirt freshman guard Jadyn Weltz went 1-for-2 from the free throw line with one second to go and the Midshipmen’s game-tying shot went off the rim.

“How about Denai Bowman tonight,” head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord . “She does everything for us and took over the game tonight. She knew her team needed tonight and she is having a great year.”

Binghamton was down by as much as 20-10 at the end of the first period. The last time the Bearcats rallied from at least 10 points down for the win came on Feb. 19, 2020 against UMass Lowell. Binghamton trailed in that game by 20-6 before winning 62-58.

The Bearcat win overshadowed a 22-point performance by Sydne Watts of Navy. Mimi Schrader added 11 points for the Midshipmen and Morganne Andrews grabbed 10 rebounds.

Weltz dished out a game-high four assists to go along with four points, five rebounds and three steals. Fellow redshirt freshman Ella Wanzer chipped in seven points.

Navy outrebounded Binghamton 43-37 and blocked eight shots. The Bearcats, however, outscored the Midshipmen 38-23 in the paint.

The Bearcats turned the ball over 10 times, marking their second-lowest total of the season.

Binghamton heads to St. Bonaventure on Friday for a 7 pm game.