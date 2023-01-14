Women’s Basketball: Purdue at Northwestern

Purdue (11-5, 2-4) is looking for a bounce back win after dropping their last two games to Penn State and Michigan. The Boilers are on the road to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (6-10, 0-6); Purdue leads the series 50-26.

Despite coming back from a double-digit deficit in the first half against Michigan, Purdue could not keep up with Michigan’s Offensive pace. Madison Layden had a career-high 16 points and hit four 3-pointers. Abbey Ellis continues to provide a spark off the bench and is third in the Big Ten from the Charity stripe shooting 87%. Purdue needs to feed the ball to the post and beat Northwestern from the inside; the Boilers are 8-1 when scoring over 30 points in the paint.

Purdue is going to need to start winning some games if they want a chance at making the NCAA tournament come March; today is a must win to get the season back on track against a struggling Northwestern team. Petree is currently leading the Boilers in scoring averaging 16.9 points a game and shooting nearly 45% from the field. She has had some slow starts but has the ability to take over a game and rattle off some buckets when the Boilers have needed her. Jeanae Terry Ranks 15 nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.63 and has been averaging 7.1 assists per game.

Northwestern has not won a conference game and has lost their last 5 games. Caileigh Walsh leads the team with 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds a game. The struggle is offense only shooting 38% from the field and 26% from 3. They are also averaging 17 turnovers a game.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 PM (ET)

TV: B1G+

Radio: 95.3 BOB FM