Women’s Basketball: Purdue at #22 Illinois Preview

GAME INFORMATION

Purdue (13-6, 4-5) at No. 22 Illinois (16-4, 6-3)

When: Thursday, Jan. 26

Time: 8 PM (ET)

TV: B1G+

Radio: 95.3 BOB FM

The Purdue Women’s Basketball team is heading to the State Farm Center to take on #22 Illinois tonight. The Boilers got a bounce back win against Minnesota last Saturday, defeating the Gophers 75-56 in what felt like a must win game. Purdue is currently sitting 7th in the B1G and two games behind Illinois.

The Boilers got their offense flowing last game hitting 10 three pointers and shooting 45% from the field. Four players scored in double figures with Cassidy Hardin having the team high 14 points. Purdue converted 13 Minnesota turnovers to 20 points. After struggling taking care of the ball this season, averaging nearly 16 turnovers a game, the Boilers only had 8 in their last matchup.

Purdue enters its toughest stretch of the year against No. 22 Illinois, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Indiana in its next three games. The Boilers have some good opportunities to try and help secure a bid for the tournament in March. Limiting turnovers, getting their offense going early and closing out Quarters without defensive lapses will be key in these tough matchups.

Purdue leads the all-time series with Illinois, 64-18. The Boilermakers are 3-2 when the Illini have been ranked. Geralds is 2-0 against Illinois since taking over as head coach.