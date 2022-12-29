Women’s Basketball: Purdue At #12/10 Iowa Preview / Open Thread

The Purdue Women’s basketball team is back in action Tonight after a week off to start B1G play. They face the #12/10 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3) led by standout star Caitlin Clark. Purdue (10-2) is coming off a gritty road win against Texas A&M, but this will be their toughest game so far. Iowa’s two losses have come from ranked opponents (UCONN and NC State) and their other loss was by a point to Kansas state.

You don’t have to follow Women’s basketball to know the name Caitlin Clark. The Iowa native does just about everything on the court; she is third in the Nation scoring, averaging 27 points a game and 6th in the Nation for assists averaging 7.1 a game. She was a unanimous first team All-American last year and Big Ten Player of the year. You aren’t going to stop her, but hopefully Purdue can slow her down enough and make Iowa beat them from behind the arc in which they have struggled as of late.

Purdue is going to have to be geared in all four quarters. We have seen some great ball play but they take mental lapses at times. The Boilers played Maryland down to the wire and have proven they can compete with anyone. A win tonight will make them 2-1 in conference play. Petree will need to get going early with her consistent Offensive play along with Abbey Ellis and Cassidy Hardin. In the games Iowa lost they struggled to rebound and defend. Janae Terry is averaging 8 rebounds a game; the Boilers will need to take advantage of second chance shots.

How To Watch

When: Thursday, Dec. 29

Time: 9 PM (ET)

TV: BTN

Radio: 95.3 BOB FM