Women’s Basketball Pulls Away From Saints

TROY, NY – Julia Rowe came off the bench to score 17 points with 11 rebounds and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Women’s basketball team used a big fourth quarter to pull away from St. Lawrence University 68-56 in a Liberty League game at East Campus Arena. The Engineers improve to 8-6 overall and 5-2 in the Liberty League, while the Saints drop to 6-5 and 2-4.

The first half was close throughout with neither team building a lead of more than five points. Brielle Sharry put RPI ahead 3-0 with a three pointer but St. Lawrence scored the next eight points. RPI’s Nicole DaPra scored and Lolo Reynolds hit a triple to tie the score at 8-8. It was a one possession margin for the rest of the quarter, which saw five lead changes in the final four minutes.

The second quarter was much the same with the Saints gaining a five point advantage (26-21) on a Shannon Rhone three with 3:45 to go. Marley Mueller countered with a layup before Olivia Middleton’s two free throws made it 28-23 for SLU with 3:00 to play. RPI scored eight of the final 11 points of the frame, including a pair of baskets from Rowe, and the teams went into Halftime tied at 31-31.

It was in the third quarter that RPI built its largest lead to that stage of the game, although it was only five points. After the two teams traded baskets in the first six minutes – the Saints took the lead four times and the Engineers tied the score four times. Rowe made it 41-41 at the 3:54 mark and then hit a pair of free throws for a 43-41 edge. An Ashlyn O’Neil bucket then gave RPI a 46-41 lead. SLU scored four straight, all on free throws from Olivia Barringer, before Rowe converted on a layup as time expired for a 48-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

RPI gained its separation in the final frame, outscoring the Saints 20-11. Heather Converse and Rowe both scored for a 52-45 lead and Nicole DaPra answered a SLU free throw with a three pointer for a nine point lead (55-46) with 5:41 to play. St. Lawrence cut it to six points on two occasions, but another Sharry triple off an assist from Rowe put the home team ahead 60-51 with 3:31 to go.

Rowe, a forward, was high scorer and high rebounder in just 18 minutes. She also had an assist and a blocked shot. Converse also had 11 rebounds, along with eight points, while Reynolds had eight points and five assists. DaPra scored 12 points and Sharry had 11 points and six boards.

Jackie Malley had 17 points to lead the Saints, who got 15 points from Rhone and 11 rebounds and eight points from Barringer.