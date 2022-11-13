Women’s Basketball Pulls Away from Plattsburgh State 69-60

Next Game: Fitchburg State 11/19/2022 | 5:00 P.M Nov. 19 (Sat) / 5:00 PM Fitchburg State History

PLATTSBURGH, NY. – Wesleyan Women’s basketball pulls away from host Plattsburgh State in the Plattsburgh State Tip-off Classic finale on Saturday. The Cardinals were able to create some separation in the 4thth quarter to claim their final game in the opening tournament of the 2022-23 season. The Cardinals finish the tip-off tournament 1-1, with the nine-point win over the Plattsburgh State Cardinals. Plattsburgh State starts the new season 2-1.

The Wesleyan Cardinals were led by Brooke Guiffre ’23 and Tori DaCosta ’25 who have impressed in the opening tournament. Guiffre followed up her career-high 23 points with a 17-point (5-10 FG) eight rebound performance against the host Cardinals. DaCosta recorded her second straight double-double, notching a career-high 18 points to go with 12 rebounds. She was efficient in her scoring again, going 8-11 from the field and 2-2 from the free throw line.

The Cardinals had two other players in double figures Maggie Lee ’23 and Lena Benway ’25. Lee went for 10 points (3-9 FG) in only 17 minutes while dealing with foul trouble. Lee was also a pest on defense, securing the only two steals Wesleyan had on the day. Benway goes for a career-high 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3pt) to go along with four assists. Some other Cardinals had impacts such as Olivia Quinn ’26 with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3pt) and six rebounds, Abby Gray ’24 had six rebounds, and Alana Jones ’24 finished with a career-high seven assists.

Plattsburgh State was led by Payton Couture and Mya Smith. Couture led the Cardinals in points (20, 8-19 FG) and steals (3) while bringing down seven rebounds. Smith finished with 16 points (5-11 FG) while contributing two steals and four rebounds. Hannah Ruberto had nine points and four rebounds while Kathy Peterson-Ross led the team in rebounds with eight.

The Wesleyan Cardinals held the lead for nearly the entire first quarter, opening with a Lee three-pointer in the opening minute of the game. The Cardinals offense really got going in the second quarter, going 10-16 (62.5%) from the field on the way to opening up the lead to 10 going into the break. Benway hit one of her two three-pointers on the day with 30 seconds to go, upping the lead to 12 before a late Plattsburgh State score.

The Plattsburgh Cardinals went on a quick 4-0 run to begin the 3rdrd quarter, but it was quickly answered by a 5-0 run by Wesleyan to up the lead to 11. The 3rd quarter of runs continued with Plattsburgh responding with a 12-0 run to take their first lead of the contest off a handful of steals and layups. Wesleyan would regain momentum, going into the fourth up three. In the 4th it was all Cardinals, as they held Plattsburgh State to three field goals in the final 10 minutes extending their lead back out to two possessions. Eventually putting the game away with free throws by Guiffre.

Wesleyan finished the game shooting 45.5% from the field and making 10 of 25 three-point attempts. Plattsburgh State shot 31.4% from the field only knocking down five of 17 threes. Wesleyan got a nice boost from the bench, as they gave them 19 points.

Wesleyan will return home for their home opener Saturday, November 19th at Silloway Gymnasium where they are hosting the Courtyard by Marriott Classic.