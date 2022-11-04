Women’s Basketball Promotions Set for Early Games – Women’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Fans won’t want to miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this season with Georgia Tech Women’s basketball.

Georgia Tech athletics announced the game and ticket promotions for all games in November and December. Action kicks off next week with Women’s basketball’s home opener against Georgia State on Nov. 10 with a schedule magnet giveaway.

Below are the schedule promotions:

Nov. 10 vs. Georgia State (7 p.m.) – schedule magnet giveaway

Nov. 13 vs. Kennesaw State (2 p.m.) – shirsey giveaway; Vet Tix Donation; kids entry free

Nov. 20 vs. Georgia (2 p.m.) – Rally towel giveaway; kids entry free; Shootout for $10K; Halftime performance by Air Elite Dunkers

December 11 vs. Central Michigan (1 pm) – study break area for Georgia Tech students; Shootout for $10K; kids entry free

December 21 vs. Furman (1 p.m.) – coffee mug giveaway; holiday sweater contest; kids entry free with adult ticket purchase

Fans can purchase tickets for all of Georgia Tech’s games by clicking here. Doors open one hour prior to tipoff.

The Yellow Jackets return six letterwinners from last season’s squad, while welcoming seven newcomers, including a pair of fifth-year transfers in Bianca Jackson (Montgomery, Ala.) and Cameron Swartz (Marietta, Ga.). Nerea Hermosa (Vitoria, Spain) and Eylia Love (Kansas City, Kansas) return as Tech’s top two leading scorers from last season. Hermosa also returns as the team’s leading rebounder.

Competitive Drive Initiative

In a unified endeavour, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to Accelerate funding for student-athlete Scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the AT Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.

