Women’s Basketball Promotional Schedule for 2022-23 Season Announced

Women’s Basketball | November 4, 2022

The La Salle Women’s basketball team is gearing up for another fun year inside Tom Gola Arena! Don’t miss out on the action as your Explorers look to climb to the top of the Atlantic 10 in 2022-23.

This year’s promotional schedule includes 14 games at Tom Gola Arena, including contests against Philadelphia rivals Drexel, Penn, and Saint Joseph’s. Also included on this year’s home slate is a matchup against preseason A-10 favorite UMass on Feb. 4.

The Explorers were picked to finish second in the A-10, according to a poll of the league’s coaches during the preseason, and return a pair of preseason All-Atlantic 10 players in Kayla Spruill and Claire Jacobs .

Season and single-game tickets are available now by visiting goexplorers.com/tickets or by calling 215-951-1999.

2022-23 Women’s Basketball Promotional Schedule (Subject to Change)

Tuesday, Nov. 3 vs. Drexel – 12 p.m

Kids Day at Gola Arena

Take A Break Day – Faculty, Staff & Students Are Encouraged to Come During Free Period

Fansgiving Food Drive, to Benefit The Basket

Walking Taco Tuesday – New Concession Offering for Tuesday Games

Tuesday, Nov. 29 vs. Penn – 6:30 p.m

Morgan’s Message Game

Fansgiving Food Drive, to Benefit The Basket

Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. Lehigh – 2 p.m

B Positive Fight Against Childhood Cancer Game

Toys for Tots Toy Drive

Wednesday, Dec. 7 vs. Monmouth – 6:30 p.m

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Saint Joseph’s – 2 p.m

New Year’s Eve Game

Giveaway: 2023 Calendar

Monday, Jan. 2 vs. Hartford – 2 p.m

Native American Heritage Day

Giveaway: 2023 Calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 11 vs. George Mason – 6:30 p.m

Family Day

Jr. Explorer of the Month

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. George Washington – 12 p.m

Doubleheader with the Men’s Basketball Team

Alumni Day

Girl Scouts/Boy Scouts Day

Game Presented by Steamfitters Local 420

Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. St. Bonaventure – 2 p.m

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. Massachusetts – 2 p.m

Play4Kay Day

Paint it Pink, Presented by Sherwin Williams

Sunday, Feb. 12 vs. Duquesne – 2 p.m

Social Justice Awareness Game

Thursday, Feb. 4 vs. Fordham – 12 p.m

Saturday, Feb. 25 vs. VCU – 2 p.m