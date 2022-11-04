Women’s Basketball Promotional Schedule for 2022-23 Season Announced
Women’s Basketball | November 4, 2022
The La Salle Women’s basketball team is gearing up for another fun year inside Tom Gola Arena! Don’t miss out on the action as your Explorers look to climb to the top of the Atlantic 10 in 2022-23.
This year’s promotional schedule includes 14 games at Tom Gola Arena, including contests against Philadelphia rivals Drexel, Penn, and Saint Joseph’s. Also included on this year’s home slate is a matchup against preseason A-10 favorite UMass on Feb. 4.
The Explorers were picked to finish second in the A-10, according to a poll of the league’s coaches during the preseason, and return a pair of preseason All-Atlantic 10 players in Kayla Spruill and Claire Jacobs.
Season and single-game tickets are available now by visiting goexplorers.com/tickets or by calling 215-951-1999.
2022-23 Women’s Basketball Promotional Schedule (Subject to Change)
Tuesday, Nov. 3 vs. Drexel – 12 p.m
- Kids Day at Gola Arena
- Take A Break Day – Faculty, Staff & Students Are Encouraged to Come During Free Period
- Fansgiving Food Drive, to Benefit The Basket
- Walking Taco Tuesday – New Concession Offering for Tuesday Games
Tuesday, Nov. 29 vs. Penn – 6:30 p.m
- Morgan’s Message Game
- Fansgiving Food Drive, to Benefit The Basket
Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. Lehigh – 2 p.m
- B Positive Fight Against Childhood Cancer Game
- Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Wednesday, Dec. 7 vs. Monmouth – 6:30 p.m
Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Saint Joseph’s – 2 p.m
- New Year’s Eve Game
- Giveaway: 2023 Calendar
Monday, Jan. 2 vs. Hartford – 2 p.m
- Native American Heritage Day
- Giveaway: 2023 Calendar
Wednesday, Jan. 11 vs. George Mason – 6:30 p.m
- Family Day
- Jr. Explorer of the Month
Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. George Washington – 12 p.m
- Doubleheader with the Men’s Basketball Team
- Alumni Day
- Girl Scouts/Boy Scouts Day
- Game Presented by Steamfitters Local 420
Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. St. Bonaventure – 2 p.m
Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. Massachusetts – 2 p.m
- Play4Kay Day
- Paint it Pink, Presented by Sherwin Williams
Sunday, Feb. 12 vs. Duquesne – 2 p.m
- Social Justice Awareness Game
Thursday, Feb. 4 vs. Fordham – 12 p.m
Saturday, Feb. 25 vs. VCU – 2 p.m