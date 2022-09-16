Women’s Basketball Promotes Josh Wick To Associate Head Coach

ELON, NC – Elon head Women’s basketball Coach Charlotte Smith announced Friday the promotion of Josh Wick to associate head coach. Wick is entering his 12th season on Smith’s staff in 2022-23.

“I am excited about promoting Coach Wick to associate head coach,” Smith said. “Josh has been very Instrumental in building a championship-caliber program both on and off the court in the 11 seasons I have been here. He is a consummate professional, a knowledgeable Coach and does an excellent job of making sure our program operates at the highest level.”

Since arriving with Smith as a member of her coaching staff in 2011, Wick has been integral to the Women’s basketball program’s turnaround. In his 11 seasons at Elon, the Phoenix has posted a winning record seven times, including back-to-back 25-win campaigns in 2016-17 and 2017-18. In 2016-17, Wick helped the Phoenix to a record-breaking season that saw it win the CAA regular-season and tournament titles while reaching the first NCAA Tournament in program history. The Phoenix reached the NCAA Tournament the following season, as well, after winning its second straight CAA Championship.

Prior to Elon, Wick spent three seasons at East Tennessee State and one at UNLV as an assistant coach. Before his stint at UNLV, Wick spent three years at North Carolina, where he gained valuable experience working with the staff and Smith, then an Assistant coach, as a video coordinator. During his time in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels enjoyed an impressive run in winning three ACC Championships and making back-to-back Final Four appearances.

Wick began his coaching career in 1999 when he took over the reins at Cresset Christian Academy in Durham, NC During his three-year run, he guided the men’s basketball team to a regular-season championship and a perfect conference record.

Wick earned his bachelor’s degree in communication studies from North Carolina in 2001 and also earned a minor in exercise and sport science.

— ELON —