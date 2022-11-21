Women’s Basketball Preview: Wofford – UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW continues its homestand ahead of Thanksgiving with a Tuesday night Women’s basketball Matchup vs. Wofford at Trask Coliseum.

The 7 pm tip-off can be seen on FloHoops with John Smist and Elijah Mize on the call. An audio broadcast can also be heard on 95.9 The Breeze in Wilmington. Live stats will be available at UNCWStats.com.

The Seahawks (1-2) picked up their first win of the year last week against Mount Olive. The Terriers (2-2) won both games last week vs. Coastal Carolina and at High Point.

UNCW had players score in double figures vs. the Trojans led by junior guard Mary McMillan ‘s 21 points, 11 of which came from the free-throw line, to down its in-state foe 84-59 last Wednesday.

Sophomore guard Jayde Gamble is showing early signs of a breakout campaign. The Holly Springs, NC, who is coming off two straight double-digit scoring efforts, leads the Seahawks with 12.7 ppg while posting 12 steals, the most in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Gamble has connected on a torrid 71.4 percent (15-of-21) of her shots while playing nearly twice as many minutes from her rookie year.

Wofford, led by former UNCW Associate Head Coach Jimmy Garrity, concludes its two-game North Carolina road trip with its first visit to the Port City in six years. The Terriers downed the Panthers 88-79 in High Point, NC, on Sunday.

The Terriers recorded four starters in double figures led by sophomore guard Rachael Rose’s career-high 24 points. The Scranton, Pa., native (20.0 ppg) is one of two Wofford players averaging greater than 20 points a game along with fifth-year guard Jackie Carman (20.3 ppg).

The Seahawks hit the road following the Thanksgiving holiday for a Sunday Matchup at Radford at 2 pm