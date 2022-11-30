Women’s Basketball Preview: Winthrop – UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The traditional Seahawks Tomorrow education game Returns to the confines of Trask Coliseum where 3,200 local elementary school students will watch the UNCW Women’s basketball team battle Winthrop at 11 am on Thursday.

The Matinee Matchup will be streamed live on FloHoops with John Smist and Tom Lamont on the call along with sideline Reporter Kynnedy Thrift. An audio broadcast can be heard on 95.9 The Breeze in Wilmington. Live stats will be available at UNCWStats.com.

The Seahawks (1-4) return home following a 67-60 setback at Radford on Sunday before embarking on a four-game December road swing. The Eagles (1-6) travel to the Carolina coast after splitting a pair of home games last week.

Sophomore guard Jayde Gamble enters with double-digit scoring efforts in three of her last four games, including a game-high 16 points against the Highlanders last time out. The Holly Springs, NC, native has 10 rebounds over the previous two games and 17 steals this year.

The Eagles, led by third-year bench boss Semeka Randall Lay, downed Division II St. Andrews (60-29) last Wednesday before falling to UNC Greensboro (75-52) over the weekend.

Winthrop guard Jada Ryce delivered a career-high 20 points for the Eagles vs. the Spartans and has reached double figures in two of her last three games. The 5-5 sophomore (8.4 ppg) is Winthrop’s second-leading scorer, trailing only senior guard Shamyjha Price’s 9.3 ppg.

Seahawks Tomorrow, which returns following a two-season hiatus due to the pandemic, will feature 17 elementary schools representing Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender Counties. The College Park Elementary School Music Club will sing the national anthem.

The Seahawks next hit the road this weekend for a 2 pm Sunday battle at Virginia. The Inaugural match with the Cavaliers marks the first of two consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference opponents the Seahawks will play along with a trip to North Carolina next week.