Women’s Basketball Preview: William & Mary

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW begins a stretch of four road games over its next five contests with a Friday night Colonial Athletic Association Women’s basketball battle at William & Mary at Kaplan.

The Seahawks (4-14, 1-6 CAA) and Tribe (9-9, 4-3 CAA) meet for their Lone regular season matchup at 7 pm on FloHoops. Live stats will be available on UNCWStats.com.

UNCW split a pair of home contests last weekend, picking up their first league win with a 62-58 win over Elon before falling to Monmouth 55-52 on Sunday.

Sophomore guard Jayde Gamble paced the Seahawks, averaging 16.0 ppg over the weekend, including matching her career-high with 20 points vs. the Phoenix last Friday. Graduate guard Carrie Gross meanwhile, established a new personal benchmark of 25 points in the loss to the Hawks.

Junior forward Lexi Jackson , averaging a CAA-high 2.1 bpg, has recorded at least one block in 12 of her last 13 games and recorded two or more blocks in 11 games.

William & Mary carries a three-game winning streak into Friday’s contest, but it has not come without drama. After surrendering an early lead, the Tribe rallied late to force and win in overtime 80-74 at Charleston last Sunday.

The Tribe’s top two scorers – Casey Riley (17.6 ppg) and Sydney Wagner (14.5 ppg) – combined for all 16 points in the extra period against the Cougars. The duo are the conference’s respective second and seventh-leading bucket-getters.

UNCW is idle until Friday, Feb. 3, when it travels to Charleston for a 6 pm game.