Women’s Basketball Preview: Western Carolina

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – A visit to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort to participate in the Cherokee Invitational Showcase vs. Western Carolina on Wednesday concludes a four-game December road stretch for the UNCW Women’s basketball team.

The 7:30 pm tip-off can be streamed exclusively on Pass Tha Ball Live for $19.99 plus tax. Live stats will be available via Sidearm Sports.

The Seahawks (2-7) look to snap a three-game losing skid in their lone neutral-site regular season contest. The Catamounts (6-7) have split their last two games after falling 74-66 vs. NC Central on Monday night.

Junior forward Lexi Jackson has posted two straight double-doubles since re-joining the starting lineup, including an 11-point, 12-rebound effort in the Seahawks’ 68-53 loss at Coastal on Sunday. The Pittsburgh, Pa., native has also reached double figures scoring in four of her last five games and has averaged 3.5 blocks over her previous four contests.

The Seahawks led all but 55 seconds of the first two quarters to enter Halftime in front, 26-24. Coastal, however, controlled the final two periods by a 44-27 margin to claim its third straight win.

WCU guard Kyla Allison delivered a career-high 25 points against the Eagles, but the Catamounts were unable to overcome a 23-point deficit despite cutting the lead as close as five points in the fourth quarter.

UNCW will play its fifth in-state opponent of the year when it battles WCU on Wednesday. The Seahawks will play two more North Carolina-based opponents, Elon and North Carolina A&T, in Colonial Athletic Association play.

The Seahawks return home on Friday, Dec. 23, when they close out their non-conference calendar vs. Norfolk State at 3 pm