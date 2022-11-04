Women’s Basketball Preview: Veteran Mainstays, Impressive Newcomers Fuel CMU Hopes in 2022-23

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Lessons learned, and the page has turned.

To Heather Oesterle and her Central Michigan Women’s basketball team are re-energized, re-focused and committed in 2022-23 to, dare they say it, going from the bottom to the top of the Mid-American Conference.

“I get goosebumps even thinking about,” said Oesterle, who is in her fourth year as the head coach and 12th with the program. “That is the potential: take it from last to first.”

Few will be convinced until the Chippewas do it on the floor. That’s the way it works in athletics. They finished last in the preseason poll of MAC coaches.

“Preseason predictions, we say they don’t mean anything, but this team’s playing with a chip on their shoulder, and I told them in the huddle yesterday (after practice), ‘Nobody knows what we have around this circle; they don’ t know,'” Oesterle said. “Right now, we have a lot to prove.”

CMU opens the 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7 (7 pm) at home against Valparaiso. The Chippewas’ nonleague slate includes a Nov. 19 home game with Michigan State, a trip to the Cancun Challenge where they will take on West Virginia and Tulane, and a road game at Georgia Tech. The Chippewas open the MAC Slate on Jan. 4 at home against Northern Illinois.

CMU Returns plenty of experience in the likes of grad students Jahari Smith and Anika Weekes the final on-court links to Oesterle’s 2020-21 Squad that won the MAC Tournament title.

That season ended with the Chippewas’ fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid and sixth straight postseason appearance.

That long-term success – CMU is 219-72 in the 11 seasons since Oesterle came on board – is a major factor that Oesterle has utilized in recruiting as she built the roster. The tangible fruits of that success are displayed in Oesterle’s office, where a visitor cannot miss the Abundant Championship trophies adorned with nets that are on display.

“It’s like when (recruits) walk into my office and they see all the trophies,” she said. “It really does help to show them the success we’ve had over the years, and it has really attracted some really good players.”

Sophomores Lisa Tesson , Hanna Knoll , Carrington Gordon and Tiana Timpe joined Smith and Weekes in forming the program’s Veteran core, and Oesterle has added several newcomers – both transfers and newcomers – who should make immediate contributions.

“Last season was a year of a lot of learning, and I really did learn that you can never replace experience,” Oesterle said.

Among them is 6-foot-5 junior center Rochelle Norris, a transfer from Virginia Tech. Guard Mikala Hall and forwards Jnaya Walker and Nadége Jean are all grad transfers, while the freshman class includes guards Taylor Anderson, Bridget Utberg and forward Sydney Harris.

The addition of Norris – not to mention Jean, Walker and Harris, each of whom is listed at 6-foot or better – will help Smith shoulder the post scoring and rebounding load in the post.

Smith has been a solid and steady mainstay since her arrival in Mount Pleasant in 2018-19 and last season averaged a double-double (12.5 points, 10.4 rebounds).

She has appeared in 117 games in her career, all of them starts, and is poised to become one of CMU’s all-time top rebounders.

“Jahari has worked and worked and worked this offseason,” Oesterle said. “She comes in and meets with me for an hour and 15 minutes before every practice. She wants to be great; she’s a heck of a leader for us. She’s putting the work in.”

The added frontcourt size and experience give Oesterle plenty of options.

“I say we have three different teams right now,” she said. “We have a high-low team, and we can surround them with shooters; we have a pressing team – we have an athletic, pressing team.

“We definitely have some scorers, but I’m really excited about our defense. Our halfcourt and our fullcourt defense. They’ve really bought into the fact that we could be a really, really good defensive team with the personnel we have.”