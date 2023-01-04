Women’s Basketball Preview: Stony Brook

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW Women’s basketball team christens the New Year with its first Colonial Athletic Association road trip to Stony Brook for a Friday night contest at the Federal Island Arena on Long Island.

The 6:30 pm tip-off on FloHoops will mark the first time the Seahawks (3-9, 0-1 CAA) and Seawolves (8-5, 2-0 CAA), who have only met once previously in 2009, will face off as conference rivals. Stony Brook will be the third straight 2022 WNIT foe UNCW will battle following Norfolk State and Drexel.

UNCW seeks its first league win after dropping its CAA opener to the Dragons 71-47 on Dec. 29 in Wilmington. Sophomore guard Jayde Gamble finished with 11 points while junior forward Lexi Jackson the CAA’s block leader at 2.2 bpg, sent back a shot for the seventh straight game.

The Seawolves, riding a four-game win streak, dispatched William & Mary (89-61) at home and Hofstra (67-55) on the road in their conference debut last weekend.

Stony Brook Coach Ashley Langford guides a Squad that features four double-digit scores – Anastasia Warren (16.2 ppg), Sherese Pittman (13.6 ppg), Gigi Gonzalez (11.7 ppg), and Nairimar Vargas-Reyes (10.5 ppg). The former three combined for 42 points last time out against the Pride.

Friday will mark the first of seven January matchups the Seahawks will play.

The Seahawks continue their northern trip to Boston, Mass., on Sunday for a game at Northeastern at 1 pm