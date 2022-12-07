Women’s Basketball Preview: No. 8 North Carolina

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW Women’s basketball team embarks on the second leg of a four-game December road swing with a Wednesday evening match at eighth-ranked North Carolina at historic Carmichael Arena.

The 6 pm tip-off will be streamed on the ACC Network Extra with Daron Vaught and Kyle Straub on the call along with Marilyn Payne reporting from the sidelines. Live Stats will be available on UNCWStats.com.

The Seahawks (2-5) and Tar Heels (6-1) renew their in-state rivalry for the fifth time and first since 2019. UNCW will visit Chapel Hill for the first time in five seasons.

UNCW, who plays its second straight Atlantic Coast Conference opponent, dropped a 78-36 decision in its Inaugural meeting at Virginia. The Seahawks were held to a season-low 25.4 percent (16-of-63) showing from the field, including a 1-of-13 mark from three-point range.

Junior guard Carrie Gross (14.4 ppg) and sophomore guard Jayde Gamble (10.4 ppg) leads UNCW in scoring while also pacing the team with a combined 29 steals on the defensive end. Gamble, now a starter in her second season, has enjoyed a breakout campaign while shooting 50.8 percent (30-of-59) from the floor.

The Tar Heels return home for the first time in three weeks after falling at Indiana, 87-63, last Thursday. Junior Kennedy Todd-Williams equaled her career-high with 20 points while Deja Kelly (11) and Teonni Key (10) also reached double figures.

Kelly (16.7 ppg) Anchors four UNC players averaging double-digits this year along with Todd Williams (14.6), Alyssa Ustby (14.4 ppg) and Eva Hodgson (12.6 ppg).

The Seahawks are playing a ranked opponent for the second straight year following last year’s 108-46 loss at then-No. 3 Maryland on Nov. 18, 2021. The game will serve as a Homecoming for walk-on guard Rae McClarty who is from Chapel Hill and attended nearby Northwood High School.

UNCW will pause play next week for final exams before resuming their schedule at Coastal Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m