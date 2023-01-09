Women’s Basketball preview: Kansas – University of Texas Athletics

Texas (11-5, 2-1 Big 12) vs. No. 23 Kansas (12-2, 2-1 Big 12)

Game 17

Tuesday, January 10, 2022 – 7:00 pm Central

Moody Center – Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be streamed on Longhorn Network with Alex Loeb (pxp) and Andrea Lloyd (analyst) on the call.

RADIO: The game will be carried on 105.3 FM in Austin. Craig Way (pxp) and Kathy Harston (analyst) will call the action. The broadcast will be streamed on TexasSports.Com.

SERIES: Texas leads the all-time series 32-12

Notables

TRIPLE-DOUBLE: Sophomore All-American Rori Harmon became the fourth player in program history to record a triple-double when she scored 17 points, dished out 11 assists and added 10 rebounds in the Texas win at TCU on Jan. 4. Harmon was selected Big 12 Co-Player of the Week on Jan. 3.

SCORING INSIDE: Texas has a 646-380 advantage over opponents this season in points in the paint. Khadija Faye is averaging 11.8 points per game and 9.6 rebounds a game over her last five games. DeYona Gaston is averaging 15.6 points per game over her last five games. Gaston ranks second in the Big 12 in field goal percentage, making 57.6 percent of her field goals on the season.

FORCING TURNOVERS:

The Longhorns are forcing 22.7 turnovers per game. Over their last four games, Texas has forced 142 turnovers and held a 162-39 advantage over opponents in points off turnovers. Texas ranks 9th in the NCAA in turnovers forced per game and 12th in the NCAA in turnover margin.