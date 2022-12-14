Women’s Basketball preview: Jackson State

RV Texas (5-4, 0-0 Big 12) vs Jackson State (2-5, 0-0 SWAC)

Game 10

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – 11:00 am Central

Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center – Jackson, Miss.

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be streamed on the Jackson State Sports Network.

RADIO: The game will be carried on 105.3 FM in Austin. Roger Wallace (pxp) and Kathy Harston (analyst) will call the action. The broadcast will be streamed on TexasSports.Com.

SERIES: Texas leads the all-time series 2-0.

Notables

RORI’S RETURN: After sitting out the first five games of the season with a toe injury, sophomore All-American Rori Harmon made her return in the Longhorns win vs Princeton. Harmon played 24 minutes and scored 11 points and added two assists and one steal. Harmon was recently named to the Wade Trophy Watch list for the top Collegiate Women’s basketball player, marking her eighth preseason honor. Last time out Harmon dished out 10 assists and scored nine points. The Longhorns are 3-1 with Harmon in the lineup this season.

GASTON BIG 12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DeYona Gaston was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Dec. 12. Gaston posted career-highs of 20 points and 16 rebounds in the Longhorns’ win over Alabama State on Sunday. She became the first UT player to post 20 points and at least 16 rebounds in a game since Charli Collier in the 2020-21 season. This was Gaston’s first Big 12 Player of the Week honor.

GONZALES GOING OFF: Shaylee Gonzales has scored in double figures in three straight games and has scored 49 points over that stretch. Gonzales tallied a season-high 22 points in the win against Southern.

TOUGH SCHEDULE: The Longhorns have played a challenging schedule through their first nine games. All four of their defeats are against top-25 teams or teams receiving votes, with two of the four against top-10 teams.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The Longhorns are holding opponents to 58.7 points per game this season. In the second half against Alabama State, the Longhorns held the Hornets to 19 points.

SCORING INSIDE: Texas has a 340-212 advantage over opponents this season in points in the paint.

NCAA RANKS: Texas Ranks 13th in the NCAA in free-throws made per game at 17 and 16thin blocks per game at 5.3 a game.