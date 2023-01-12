Women’s Basketball Preview: Hofstra – UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW Women’s basketball team hosts Hofstra in a 7 pm Friday night Colonial Athletic Association Clash at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks (3-11, 0-3 CAA) and Pride (7-8, 1-3 CAA) meet for the 44th time and 20th time in Port City, where UNCW holds a 10-9 advantage. Hofstra, however, has won the previous five meetings, including a trio of victories last season.

Friday night’s conference Tilt will be streamed on FloHoops with John Smist and Elijah Mize on the call. An audio broadcast can be heard on 95.9 The Breeze in Wilmington. Live stats will be found on UNCWStats.com.

The Seahawks, who are at home for the first time in 2023, return to Wilmington after dropping both legs of a northern road trip to Stony Brook (75-54) and Northeastern (92-51).

Graduate guard Carrie Gross contributed a game-high 18 points against the Huskies, her fourth-highest scoring total since joining UNCW at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Pride are paced by the CAA’s eighth-leading scorer Brandy Thomas, a transfer guard from LIU, who enters averaging 14.1 ppg. The Baldwin, NY, native, a 42.4 percent shooter from three-point range, has helped Hofstra to the third-highest shooting percentage (33.2 percent) beyond the arc in the league.

Hofstra swept both regular season contests last season and then bounced the Seahawks out of the CAA Tournament with a 46-45 win one year ago.

Following Friday, UNCW will hit the road for the third time in four games when it plays at Hampton on Sunday at 2 p.m.