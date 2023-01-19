Women’s Basketball Preview: Elon – UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW Women’s basketball team begins a two-game home weekend with a Friday night Colonial Athletic Association contest vs. Elon at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks (3-13, 0-5 CAA) and Phoenix (4-13, 0-6 CAA) meet for the first of two games this season with a 7 pm tip-off in the Port City.

Friday night’s conference Tilt will be streamed on FloHoops with Elijah Mize and Tom Lamont on the call. An audio broadcast can be heard on 95.9 The Breeze in Wilmington. Live stats will be found on UNCWStats.com.

UNCW dropped a pair of tight contests last weekend, falling at home to Hofstra (63-62) on a last-second shot before losing at Hampton (38-34) on Sunday.

Junior forward Lexi Jackson hauled in a career-high 16 rebounds at the Lady Pirates, the most by a Seahawk since Taylor Webster pulled down 19 boards against Norfolk State on Nov. 25, 2020. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native has produced four double-digit rebounding efforts while ranking third in the conference with 29 blocks.

Elon is away from the Schar Center for the first time in two weekends and seeks its second road win of 2022-23. The Phoenix suffered a pair of home losses last week to Delaware (71-65) and Northeastern (69-51).

Freshman guard Raven Preston Tops CAA Rookies with 13.3 ppg. The Greensboro, NC, native has reached double figures scoring in five of her last six games.

Elon swept last season’s home-and-home series with the Seahawks and claimed the last four meetings between the two North Carolina schools.

UNCW remains at Trask on Sunday when it welcomes new league member Monmouth to Wilmington for the first time since 2009.