Women’s Basketball Preview: Drexel – UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – A date with Colonial Athletic Association preseason favorite Drexel awaits the UNCW Women’s basketball team in the league opener at 7 pm Thursday at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks (3-8) begin conference play with last year’s regular season Champion Dragons (8-3) following a holiday break in the long-time rivals’ only meeting in 2022-23.

The contest will be streamed on FloHoops, the CAA’s official streaming partner, with John Smist and Tom Lamont on the call. An audio broadcast can be heard on 95.9 The Breeze in Wilmington. Live stats will be found as usual on UNCWStats.com.

UNCW, who was picked 12th in the league’s preseason poll, split its last two games before Christmas, defeating Western Carolina 60-51 in a neutral-site game on Dec. 21 before Norfolk State rallied to edge the Seahawks 42-38 at Trask last Friday.

Graduate guard Carrie Gross enters having surpassed double figures in the last three games. The Clinton, Md., native has been the Seahawks’ top scorer in six games, including a 12-point effort vs. the Spartans last time out.

Drexel, which carries a three-game win streak into Thursday after handling Delaware State 62-44 last week, boasts the nation’s top scorer in Graduate guard Keishana Washington (28.7 ppg). The CAA Preseason Player of the Year scored over 20 points in her last six games, which featured a career-high 42-point performance in an 86-82 overtime win vs. Penn State on Dec. 18.

The Dragons swept the season series last year beginning with a narrow 71-68 overtime win in the Port City on Jan. 9, 2022. UNCW rallied to take a two-point lead in the final seconds, but Drexel forward Kate Connolly sank a jumper at the buzzer to even the score. The Dragons then outscored the Seahawks 10-6 in the extra period to escape with a win.

UNCW is idle until next Friday, Jan. 6, when it hits the road for a game at new-league member Stony Brook on Long Island at 6:30 pm