Women’s Basketball Preview: Charleston – UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Colonial Athletic Association play continues for the UNCW Women’s basketball team when it ventures down the Carolina coast for a Friday night game in Charleston at the TD Arena.

The 6 pm tip-off will be the first of two regular-season contests between the Seahawks (4-15, 1-7 CAA) and Cougars (8-11, 3-6).

UNCW dropped a 62-48 decision at William & Mary last Friday while Charleston fell 76-71 at first-place North Carolina A&T on Sunday.

Sophomore guard Jayde Gamble has been on a tear recently, averaging 14.4 ppg over her last five games. The Holly Springs, NC, native has totaled 16 or more points in three of those contests highlighted by a 20-point effort vs. Elon.

Junior forward Lexi Jackson has emerged as one of the premier shot blockers in the country this season. The Pittsburgh, Pa., native’s 38 blocks rank second in the CAA while her 2.11 bpg rate is good for 20th among Division I qualifiers.

Charleston has been led by senior guard Jada Logan, the conference’s second-leading scorer at 17.8 ppg. The USC Upstate transfer has brought her well-balanced game to the Cougars this year with averages of 7.0 blocks and 3.3 assists as Charleston’s top option.

The Seahawks return to the Port City for a Sunday afternoon contest vs. the Aggies at 2 pm The two North Carolina-based schools last met one decade ago and will battle for the first time as CAA rivals.