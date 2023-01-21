Women’s Basketball Preps for Home Double Header Against the Bulls

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan Women’s basketball teams will lead off a double header against Buffalo for an in-conference matchup at University Arena on Friday, Jan. 21 at noon. With Kent State, Buffalo, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan all sitting at 3-2 in conference play, a win could push the Broncos up one spot in the Mid-American Conference standings. WMU is currently 8-8 overall and sits seventh in the MAC.

WHERE TO WATCH

Wednesday’s Matchup between the Broncos and Bulls will be available for streaming via ESPN+. The link to the stream is listed above and can also be found HERE.

LEADING THE MAC (*Nationally)

Lauren Ross

Field Goal Attempts (147 Ranked) – 2nd (248) *76th

Field Goal Percentage (250 Ranked) – 3rd (48.4) *86

Field Goals (149 Ranked) – 1st (114) *60th

Free Throw Attempts (147 Ranked) – 2nd 108) *27th

Free Throw Percentage (250 Ranked) – 4th (84.3) *84th

Free Throws (146 Ranked) – 1st (91) *16th

Points (197 Ranked) – 1st (351) *24th

Points Per Game (250 Ranked) – 1st (21.9) *7th

Three Pointers Per Game (249 Ranked) – 10th (1.80) *242nd

Taylor Williams

Blocks (137 Ranked) – 1st (30) *40th

Blocks Per Game (250 Ranked) – 1st (2.00) *24rd

Field Goal Percentage (250 Ranked) – 3rd (48.4) *86th

Points Per Game (250 Ranked) – 12th (14.4) *195th

Rebounds Per Game (248 Ranked) – 3rd (8.6) *62nd

Hannah Spitzley

Steals Per Game (245 Ranked)- 6th (2.00) *131 st

THE SERIES

The Buffalo Bulls lead the all-time series 17-2 with a home advantage of 9-4 and a visiting advantage of 4-8. The Broncos and Bulls last met in early March of the 2022 season where WMU succumbed to the Buffalo 63-49.

LAST TIME OUT

With Kent State, Buffalo, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan all sitting at 3-2 in conference play, a win could push the Broncos up at least one spot in the MAC standings.

WMU is currently 8-8 overall and sits seventh in the MAC. Heading into Saturday’s contest, the Broncos come off a third-straight MAC win over Ohio University. The Broncos showcased their MAC and national rankings in terms of three-pointers attempted per game. Ranked first in the conference and seventh nationally, the Broncos downed a 41.4 percent of their attempts from beyond the arch. WMU is second in steals this year in the MAC with 161 total. They average 10.06 steals per game. The Bulls are forcing an average of 15.7 turnovers per game this season.

WMU enters the game shooting an average of 68.2 percent from the field averaging 66 PPG. Buffalo enters averaging 61.1 PPG, while shooting 67.8 percent from free throws.

BRONCOS TO WATCH –

Ross records 349 points on the season, sitting atop the MAC for total points and ranks seventh nationally. She leads the MAC in free throws and points per game.

Taylor Williams registers 216 points this season and sits at 13th in MAC scoring, while ranking first in blocks (30) and blocks per game (2.0)

SCOUTING THE BULLS

The Buffalo Women’s basketball team saw their three-game winning streak come to an end as they fell to Ball State, 81-59, in their last time out. Four Bulls scored double figures, led by Senior, Jazmine Young, who scored 15 points against Ball State (14-4). Young was joined by fifth year Re’Shawna Stone and Zakiyah Winfield who each added 13.

As a unit, Buffalo averages 63.2 PPG on 44.1 percent shooting from the field. The Bulls average 33.7 rebounds per contest, for a -0.1 rebound margin per game over their opponents. Buffalo knocks down 67.8 percent of their attempts from the line. The Bulls dishes out 13.1 assists per contest while averaging 7.2 steals per game.

ON THE HORIZON-

After Saturday’s match up, the Western Michigan Women’s basketball team will face Eastern Michigan University at University Arena for the Broncos seventh in-conference Matchup of the year. Tip-off is set for 7 pm. To purchase tickets to any Western Michigan Women’s basketball home game this season, visit wmubroncos.com/tickets or call 1-888-4-WMUTIX.