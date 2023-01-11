Women’s Basketball Prepares for Bellarmine Week of ASUN Play

RICHMOND, Ky. – In the 60th Anniversary of Alumni Coliseum, Eastern Kentucky Women’s basketball prepares to play a home and home with in-state ASUN Conference foe Bellarmine on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:00 pm inside Baptist Health Arena and on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1:00 pm in Freedom Hall.

Wednesday’s home game against Bellarmine is “2000s Night” at the coliseum, fans are encouraged to arrive early to participate in various themed events throughout the game, tickets start as low as $5, courtside seats are $25 and available on the Colonels’ website.

Tickets to see the Colonels in Saturday’s away contest at Freedom Hall can be purchased on Ticketmaster starting at $5. Fans unable to make the trip across I-64 can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on 92.5 WEKY with Wes Chandler on the call.

Eastern Kentucky is off to a 2-1 start to begin ASUN play, with both wins coming at home last week over Kennesaw State and Stetson. The Colonels fell over to Central Arkansas over the weekend by a score of 71-57.

Antwainette Walker continues to pave the path for EKU through three conference games, the Lisle, Ill. product sits at 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, all values ​​that lead the conference.

In each of her eight games played this season, Marissa Mackins has recorded double-figure scoring efforts, including a season-high 27 points over Union College.

Alice Recanati has totaled eight assists in three of her last five games, all season-high values. At 83 assists on the season, Recanati sits inside the top-25 in the country in assists per game.

Game 17: Eastern Kentucky (9-7, 2-1 ASUN) vs. Bellarmine (4-12, 0-3 ASUN)

– Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – 7:00 pm ET

– Baptist Health Arena – Richmond, Ky.

Game 18: Eastern Kentucky (9-7, 2-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine (4-12, 0-3 ASUN)

– Saturday, January 14, 2023 – 1:00 pm ET

– Freedom Hall – Louisville, Ky.

Eastern Kentucky Notes

– With seven consecutive wins at home, EKU head coach Greg Todd moves to 17-6 (.739) all-time inside Baptist Health Arena.

– Emma Hacker and Ariel Kirkwood have both moved into the EKU all-time career block top-10 list this season, both averaging over 1.2 blocks per game.

– Danielle Rainey recorded the first triple-double in EKU program history with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Colonels 110-49 win over Alice Lloyd.

All-Time vs. Bellarmine

– Wednesday’s game marks the 10th all-time meeting between Bellarmine and EKU, the Colonels lead the series 7-2 dating back to 1975.

– EKU is 3-1 against Bellarmine inside Alumni Coliseum.

– The Colonels went 2-0 against Bellarmine last season, defeating the Knights 61-47 on the road and 79-68 at home.

Scouting the Knights

– Bellarmine is led by Chancellor Dugan, a four-year letter winner for EKU during the 1978-82 seasons, who led EKU in rebounding her junior and senior seasons. Dugan is in her 32nd season as a head coach, 11 seasons with BU with an overall record of 156-138 (.531).

– The Knights are 4-12 (0-3 ASUN) on the season with DI wins over St. Bonaventure and Evansville. BU is 0-3 in ASUN play, falling to Jacksonville, North Alabama, and Kennesaw State.

– Bellarmine is led by 6-foot-6 freshman Gracie Merkle, who leads the Knights with 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. She’s recorded four games with 20-or-more points and eight games with 10-or-more rebounds, including a 23-rebound game against Simmons College.

– Hayley Harrison, a local Winchester product, averages 31.8 minutes a game at the guard position, scoring 10.2 points a game and second on the team in assists.

– Bellarmine shoots 37.2 percent from the floor and 23.7 percent from beyond the arch as a team, compared to EKU’s 43.0/33.7 splits.

– The Knights average 58.3 points per game as a team and allow 69.4 a contest, EKU currently scores 79 points a game through 16 games.

