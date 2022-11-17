Women’s Basketball Powers Past Brooklyn

Union, NJ (11/16/22) – The Kean University Women’s basketball team used an Offensive surge to power past Brooklyn College, 86-71 on Wednesday night in non-conference action.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

It was a see-saw affair to start, but the Cougars (2-1) gained momentum in the second quarter and outscored the Bulldogs (1-1) 21-8 to jump out to a 42-27 Halftime lead.

Gianna Gotti led Brooklyn with 17 of their 27 points in the first 20 minutes.

Kean kept the double-digit advantage in the final 20 minutes, but Brooklyn did dwindle the deficit down to 10 with 4:23 to go on a Gotti layup and one.

That would be as close as they would get, as Shannon McCoy nailed a Trey as part of her team-high 27 points.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS:

McCoy was one rebound shy of a double-double while adding four assists and three steals. Brittany Graff added 16 points and six assists while Macy Seaman also fell one rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points.

Gotti had a team-high 30 points and 12 rebounds for her double-double. Teammate Erika James finished with 25 points in the loss.

Kean’s 86 points are the most since February of 2021 in the COVID shortened restart season.

UP NEXT:

Kean heads to the road for the first time this season and will face #3 New York University on Saturday.