Women’s Basketball Plays Host to SIUE in Saturday Matinee

GAME NOTES

MOREHEAD, Ky. –

Women’s hoops welcomes SIUE to Johnson Arena Saturday as they enter the halfway point through conference play.

The Eagles are entering Saturday’s contest after dropping a tight matchup against the league’s top defensive team, Little Rock. Sandra Lin led the team with 14 points and seven assists, while Jayden Rhodes added 11 points and two steals and Valentina Saric helped out with nine points off the bench.

SIUE snapped their three game winning streak at Tennessee Tech Thursday night. The Cougars were led by Ajulu Thatha, who posted her fifth 20-point game of the season in the loss.

Tip-off is slated for 1:00 PM and can be found on ESPN+ or listened to on the Eagle Sports Radio Network.

2022-23 RECORDS

MOR: 7-13 (3-6 OVC) | SIUE: 6-14 (5-4 OVC)

SERIES RECORD

First Meeting: 11/22/08 (MOR won 77-63)

Last Meeting: 01/19/23 (SIUE won 72-66)

Record in Edwardsville, Ill.: 6-4

Record in Morehead: 5-5

NOTABLE

• After posting seven assists against Little Rock, Sandra Lin has become the first Eagle since 2018-19 to reach 100 assists in a single season. Lin now sits at 106 assists on the year.

• Sandra Lin , Jayden Rhodes and Valentina Saric combined to account for 76 percent of the Eagles points against Little Rock.

• Sophie Benharouga leads the team and sits in the top-5 in the conference in field goal percentage.

• The 27 points Morehead State scored in the fourth quarter in their first meeting with SIUE was the most scored in a single quarter against a Division I opponent since 2020, and is tied for the most points allowed by SIUE in a quarter in OVC play this season.