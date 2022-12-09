Women’s basketball plays host to Mitchell College on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Women’s basketball will play host to Mitchell College on Saturday (Dec. 10) as the Bears play their final home game of 2022. The game against Mitchell is set to tip-off at 3 pm in the Pizzitola Sports Center.

For those unable to make it to the game on Saturday, the contest will be streamed on ESPN+. Jake Levin (pxp) and Paul Lambert (color) will be on the call.

The game against Mitchell will be aa Cub Club Day. Cub Club members who wear their shirt will receive free admission and VIP members will be able to bring a friend for free. After the game, Cub Club members will receive a free water bottle!

ABOUT BROWN (6-4)

– Brown dropped a cross-town matchup with Providence on Wednesday, 62-44. The Bears were held to season lows in points (44), field goal percentage (26.4), assists (8) and rebounds (21). The Bears also finished with no blocked shots for the first time this season.

– Grace Arnolie finished with 15 points to lead the Bears and was the only Bear to finish in double figures. Grace Kirk was second on the team with six points.

– Alyssa Moreland led the Bears with four rebounds and six steals, playing a season-high 25:52.

– Arnolie got back into double-figures against Providence for the first time in her last four games. Before the stretch of three-straight games in single digits, Arnolie had three-straight games in double-figures including a season-high 23 points.

– Arnolie has had at least three steals in five of her last six games.

– Brown’s defense continues to be a strong point for head coach Monique LeBlanc . The Bears are second in the Ivy League field goal defense percentage (36.5) and scoring defense (58.1 ppg), first in blocks per game (4.5) and steals per game (11.1). The Bears are 40th in the NCAA in steals per game, 48th in blocks per game, 66th in field goal defense, and 69th in scoring defense.

– This will be the fifth game of the season that Brown has faced off against a team from Connecticut. The Bears are 3-1 so far against Nutmeg State opponents.

– With the win over Hartford, Brown earned his sixth win of the season, matching his win total from a season ago.

ABOUT MITCHELL (3-4)

– Mitchell has lost his last two games, falling to St. Joseph (Conn.) and Westfield State.

– The Mariners are averaging just over 64 points per game but struggle from beyond the arc, shooting 19.2 percent from the three-point line.

– Amina Wiley leads the team with 14.4 points per game and Yasmine Santos (11.9) and Dede Stevenson (11.1) are also scoring in double figures.

INSIDE THE SERIES

– This will be the first meeting between Brown and Mitchell College

