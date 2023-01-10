Women’s Basketball Plays at Toledo Wednesday in Midweek MACtion

Game 16 | Ball State (12-3, 2-0 MAC) vs. Toledo (10-3, 1-1 MAC)

Jan. 11 | Toledo, Ohio. | Savage Arena | 7 pm ET

Opening Tip:

– Wednesday’s contest marks the 90th time in program history the two schools have met with Toledo leading the all-time series record, 59-30.

– Ball State and Toledo’s first ever meeting was in 1980-81, that year the Cardinals defeated the Rockets by a score of 63-47.

– Ball State has won 12 of the last 19 meetings against the Rockets dating back to the 2013-14 season.

– Last season, Toledo swept the regular season series against Ball State. Prior to that, the

Cardinals had won four-straight dating from 2019-2021.

– The last time these two teams met was in the semifinals of the 2022 Mid-American Conference Tournament in Cleveland, March 11 where Ball State pulled off the 71-66 upset over the top-seeded Rockets.

– Ball State is one of only two Mid-American Conference schools to have both their men’s and women’s basketball teams undefeated in league action with a 2-0 ledger.

– Ball State opened Mid-American Conference action with a 2-0 mark for the first time since the 2019-20 season when BSU started MAC play with a 3-0 record. The Cardinals took down Bowling Green Jan 4 by a score of 81-73 in Worthen Arena and then finished the week off with a 76-70 road win at Western Michigan.

– Toledo split its opening week of MACtion, after posting a 71-53 win at home against Western Michigan Jan. 4 before losing on the road Jan. 7 at Northern Illinois by a score of 66-67.

Fast Facts:

– Redshirt senior Anna Clephane has 972 points for her career and only needs 28 points to become the 10th player under Brady Sallee to reach the 1,000 point milestone. Clephane is first on the team in scoring averaging 13.0 points per game.

– Sophomore Marie Kiefer has proven to be a great defender for the Cardinals. She currently sits in 12th place all-time in blocked shots with 70 and so far has 22 total this season. Kiefer averages 1.4 blocks per contest.

– Graduate senior Thelma Dis Agustsdottir has found her rhythm behind the arc again as she currently leads the team with 43 three’s so far this season. Agustsdottir has 261 total 3-pointers for her career and sits in fourth place all-time. She needs five more to move up to third place which is currently being held by former Cardinal Jill Morrison (2013-17) with 266 3-pointers.

Cardinals are Chirping:

Ball State wrapped up non-conference action Friday, Dec. 30 with a 119-53 win over Chicago State to finish with a 10-3 mark. The Cardinals had one of the best Offensive performances of the year against a Division I program versus the Cougars. Nationally, Ball State made 46 field goals which Ranks first, dished out 33 assists which is good for second, scored 119 points which Ranks third, shot 65 percent from the field for the 4th best and made 17 3-pointers which is the sixth most among their peers.

Ball State’s Bench:

The Cardinals bench has stepped up their game this season as they have combined to score 318 points including a season high 59 points against Chicago State.

Scouting Toledo:

– In regular season conference play, Toledo has won 22 of its last 24 MAC contests.

– Toledo had a successful non-conference season with wins against No. 14 Michigan, Missouri State, Cincinnati and UT Arlington.

– Toledo is paced offensively by Quinesha Locket who is averaging 15.0 points per contest.

– Head Coach Tricia Cullop is in her 15th season at the helm of the Rockets. Under her leadership, Toledo has made nine trips to the postseason and has hung five Championship banners, including a postseason WNIT title in 2011, a MAC Championship in 2017, and three MAC regular-season Championships (2010-11, 2012-13, and 2021-22).

– Toledo Ranks as the best free throw shooting team in the league, ranking first in the MAC in free throw percentage (77.3%) and free throws made per game (14.9). Justina King (91.7%) and Sophia Wiard (86.8) are two of the top free throw shooters in MAC.

Next Game:

Ball State returns home Saturday for a double-header with the Cardinals’ men’s basketball team. Both programs will take on their Mid-American Conference rivals the Miami RedHawks. The Ball State Women’s basketball game is slated for an 11 am ET tip-off while the men will begin their contest at 2 pm ET.