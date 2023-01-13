Women’s basketball plays at Princeton Saturday, hosts Yale Monday

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Women’s basketball continues Ivy League play on the road with a contest at Princeton on Saturday (Jan. 14) before playing its first home Ivy League game of the season against Yale on Monday (Jan. 16).

The game at Princeton will tip-off at 2 pm and the game against Yale is set to begin at 3 pm Both games will be streamed on ESPN+

Before Monday’s game against Yale, Brown will be hosting its second Youth Day Free Clinic. You can sign up for the clinic, which starts at 12:15, here.

ABOUT BROWN

Brown snapped a three-game losing streak with a 66-58 win over Dartmouth. The Bears earned their first Ivy League win by holding the Big Green to just three points in the fourth quarter, erasing a two-point deficit entering the last quarter of play.

Kyla Jones led the Bears and was one of three players to finish in double figures. Grace Arnolie was second on the team with 16 points and Charlotte Jewell had 13. Arnolie and Jewell dominated at the free throw line going a combined 16-for-21 from the stripe. Jewell finished with a career-high nine free throws and 13 attempts. Arnolie also had career-highs with seven makes on eight attempts.

Jewell’s nine free throws made were the most by a Bear since Shayna Mehta went 14-for-15 against Yale on Jan. 18, 2019.

Ada Anamekwe has earned her way into the rotation with her recent play. The freshman played over 11 minutes against Harvard, scoring 11 points and played a season-high 22 minutes against Dartmouth, scoring six points and finishing with a season-high eight rebounds and four blocks.

ABOUT PRINCETON

Princeton is 10-5 on the season and 1-2 in Ivy League play. The Tigers beat Hartford 84-37 on Thursday in their final non-conference game of the season.

The Tigers had a 42-game Ivy League win streak snapped to start the league schedule with a loss at Harvard and followed that with a defeat against Columbia. The Tigers beat Cornell 70-48 in their last league contest.

Kaitlyn Chen is leading the team with 15 points per game and 66 assists. Julia Cunningham is averaging 11.5 points and Grace Stone is averaging 10.7.

Princeton has owned the series with Brown as of late, winning the last nine meetings and 13 of the last 14.

ABOUT YALE

Yale is 8-8 on the year and 2-1 in Ivy League play. The Bulldogs are riding a two-game win streak with victories over Dartmouth and Harvard entering the weekend. Yale will host Cornell on Friday before taking on Brown on Monday.

The Bulldogs are led by Kiley Capstraw and Jenna Clark who are averaging 11.6 and 11.4 points per game, respectively. Clark also leads Yale with 82 assists on the season.

Capstraw won Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors for the fourth time this season.

Nyla McGill is leading the Bulldogs with 8.7 rebounds per game and is third on the team with 7.5 points per contest.

Brown leads the all-time series against Yale 47-45 but have lost the last five meetings with the Bulldogs.

