Women’s basketball piles up 116 points in exhibition win over Brescia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior guard Jaela Johnson opened the first quarter by swishing a 3-pointer, and sophomore forward Haley Stoklosa ended the period by Burying one from DEEP.

Everything in between — and pretty much everything after — went about as well for the Bellarmine University Women’s basketball team as the Knights rolled to a 116-53 win over Brescia in an exhibition game on Saturday afternoon in Freedom Hall.

Six players scored in double figures for Bellarmine, which raced to a 37-5 lead after one quarter and a 61-20 advantage at halftime. Thirteen different Knights entered the scoring column and 13 grabbed at least one rebound.

Sophomore guard Hayley Harrison , in her first season at Bellarmine, poured in a game-high 18 points with four rebounds and three assists. Stoklosa followed with a 17-point effort, and Johnson contributed 14 points and four steals.

Harrison, Johnson and junior guard By Mackenzie Keel , who chipped in 11 points, drilled three trifectas apiece. Senior forwards Sheniqua Coatney and Cam Browning another new Knight, tallied 11 points apiece, with Browning also hauling in seven rebounds and Coatney grabbing five with three assists.

Freshman center Gracie Merkle accounted for eight points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Jayla Butler notched seven rebounds, six assists and two steals as Bellarmine had a 56-27 superiority on the boards.

Bellarmine shot 51.9 percent for the game and had point advantages of 56-22 in the paint, 34-14 off turnovers, 29-5 on second chances and 65-21 off the bench. The Knights dished out 24 assists, tallied 13 steals and drilled 12 3-pointers.

It was a strong all-around performance as Bellarmine prepares for a Stern challenge as the Knights will open the season Nov. 7 at LSU.

“Everything,” Coach Chancellor Dugan said about what the team will look to sharpen up prior to meeting the Tigers. “Press break, number one — LSU is just so quick and they run everything their Coach tells them to run. They’ve got 6-4, 6-5 players out there so (6-6) Gracie Merkle will just be regular size. We just have to work a lot on pressure.

“We’re going to compete, play tough and give our best effort. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.”

