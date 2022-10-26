Women’s Basketball Picked Sixth by Coaches, Eighth by Media

The 2022-23 season is almost here for Eastern Washington Women’s basketball and the team looks to make an impression on the Big Sky this season. Eastern was selected to finish sixth in the Big Sky Preseason Coaches’ Poll and eighth in the Preseason Media Poll, released by the conference today (Oct.26).

The Eagles earned 37 points in the coaches’ poll and 98 in the media poll. Eastern was picked above Weber State(31) by the Big Sky coaches and just below Sacramento State(46). The media placed the Eagles above Weber(87) and below Northern Colorado(102).

Montana State was selected first in both polls, earning 24 first place votes in the media poll and nine in the coaches’ poll after winning the Big Sky last season. Montana earned runner-up status in both polls as well, grabbing one first place vote in the media poll.

Head Coach Jodie Gleason ‘s first season in Cheney, Eastern earned the ninth seed in the Big Sky Tournament after going 7-13 in conference games. The team finished with a 9-21 overall record. In the tournament, Eastern dropped its first-round matchup against Northern Colorado, 45-64.

The Eagles return eight players from the 2021-22 team, including all five starters. Among the Returners are Big Sky Freshman of the Year, Jaydia Martin and All-Big Sky Third Team selection, Jacinta Buckley .

Martin also earned an All-Big Sky Honorable mention in her first season and rewrote the Eastern record book for freshman. The Vancouver, Wash. native set freshman program records in scoring average(15.2) total points(455) field goals(149), field goal attempts(476), three-pointers(71) and three-point attempts(223).

Buckley averaged 12.9 points and 8.5 rebounds last season and had eight double-doubles. The Spokane, Wash. native was third in the Big Sky in rebounds per game and made 22 starts for the Eagles.

The other returning starters include Andie Zylak , Milly Knowles and Jaleesa Lawrence . Zylak led the team with 98 assists last season and averaged 5.0 points per game. Knowles was second on the team with 5.1 rebounds per game and led the team with a 46.6 shooting percentage. Lawrence was third on the team with 8.4 points per game and led the team with a 39.8 three-point shooting percentage.

The other Returners included Alexis Pettis , Devynn Warns , Aaliyah Alexander and Gabrielle Jung .

Gleason brings in a big class of young Eagles and one transfer to bolster the team’s roster. Jamie Loera joins Eastern as a Graduate student from Arizona State. The freshman class includes by Ella Gallatin , Jayden McNeal , Breeje Schuler , Cori Wilcox , Addison Hall , Camille Jentzsch and Bella Hayes .

Eastern Washington will host Eastern Oregon for an exhibition match on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Reese Court with tip-off scheduled for 2 pm Pacific Time. Admission is free to the public.

The regular season begins for Eastern at home as well, hosting Corban University on Monday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m

Conference play for the Eagles begins on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 6 pm against Montana.

Media Poll

Montana State – 257(24) Montana – 204(1) Northern Arizona – 189 Idaho – 187 Sacramento State – 146(1) Idaho State – 132nd Northern Colorado – 102nd Eastern Washington – 98 Weber State—87 Portland State – 28

Coaches’ Poll