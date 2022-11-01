Women’s Basketball Picked Seventh in SAC; Duo Named Preseason All-Conference
Rock Hill, SC– The South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll was released by the league office this morning and the Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball Team was picked to finish seventh in the conference. Additionally, Emily Harman was selected First Team Preseason All-Conference while Brandi Hudson was named Second Team Preseason All-Conference.
Harman, a junior from Chesapeake, Va. enters her third year here at LR. Harman averaged 16.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last year and was selected to the SAC second-team last season. Hudson, a third team all-conference selection last year, led the Bears in scoring with 17 points per game while averaging 5.0 rebounds per game. Hudson scored in double digits in 24 of 26 games last year, including the last nineteen games.
Bears had 74 votes in the poll, good for seventh place. Carson-Newman was picked to finish first while Gathering seven of the thirteen first place votes with Wingate grabbing the other six to finish in second place.
The Bears will open the season with an exhibition game at UNC Wilmington on November 7th before heading to USC-Aiken to participate in the PBC/SAC Crossover to open the regular season on November 12th.
2022-23 SAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|1.
|Carson-Newman (7)
|139
|2.
|Wingate (6)
|136
|3.
|Anderson
|116
|4.
|Catawba
|113
|5.
|Limestone
|93
|6.
|Lincoln Memorial
|79
|7.
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|74
|8.
|Newberry
|71
|T-9.
|Tusculum
|60
|T-9.
|UVA Wise
|60
|11.
|Coker
|33
|12.
|Mars Hill
|27
|13.
|Emory & Henry
|13
2022-23 SAC Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference
First Team
Quin Byrd, Limestone
Emily HarmanLenoir-Rhyne
Lyric Thorne, Catawba
Lindsey Taylor, Carson-Newman
Bryanna Troutman, Wingate
Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman
Second Team
Brandi HudsonLenoir-Rhyne
Hannah Clark, Wingate
Nia Vanzant, UVA Wise
Caitlyn Ross, UVA Wise
Reagan McCray, Limestone
Mya Belton, Tusculum
Third Team
Diamond McDowell, Anderson
Sara McIntosh, Catawba
Brittney Stafford, Anderson
Maddie Gillie, Mars Hill
Jordan Maney, Lincoln Memorial
Janiya Downs, Catawba