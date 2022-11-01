Women’s Basketball Picked Seventh in SAC; Duo Named Preseason All-Conference

Rock Hill, SC– The South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll was released by the league office this morning and the Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball Team was picked to finish seventh in the conference. Additionally, Emily Harman was selected First Team Preseason All-Conference while Brandi Hudson was named Second Team Preseason All-Conference.

Harman, a junior from Chesapeake, Va. enters her third year here at LR. Harman averaged 16.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last year and was selected to the SAC second-team last season. Hudson, a third team all-conference selection last year, led the Bears in scoring with 17 points per game while averaging 5.0 rebounds per game. Hudson scored in double digits in 24 of 26 games last year, including the last nineteen games.

Bears had 74 votes in the poll, good for seventh place. Carson-Newman was picked to finish first while Gathering seven of the thirteen first place votes with Wingate grabbing the other six to finish in second place.

The Bears will open the season with an exhibition game at UNC Wilmington on November 7th before heading to USC-Aiken to participate in the PBC/SAC Crossover to open the regular season on November 12th.

2022-23 SAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points 1. Carson-Newman (7) 139 2. Wingate (6) 136 3. Anderson 116 4. Catawba 113 5. Limestone 93 6. Lincoln Memorial 79 7. Lenoir-Rhyne 74 8. Newberry 71 T-9. Tusculum 60 T-9. UVA Wise 60 11. Coker 33 12. Mars Hill 27 13. Emory & Henry 13

2022-23 SAC Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference

First Team

Quin Byrd, Limestone

Emily Harman Lenoir-Rhyne

Lyric Thorne, Catawba

Lindsey Taylor, Carson-Newman

Bryanna Troutman, Wingate

Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman

Second Team

Brandi Hudson Lenoir-Rhyne

Hannah Clark, Wingate

Nia Vanzant, UVA Wise

Caitlyn Ross, UVA Wise

Reagan McCray, Limestone

Mya Belton, Tusculum

Third Team

Diamond McDowell, Anderson

Sara McIntosh, Catawba

Brittney Stafford, Anderson

Maddie Gillie, Mars Hill

Jordan Maney, Lincoln Memorial

Janiya Downs, Catawba