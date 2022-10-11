Women’s Basketball Picked Ninth in Annual MEC Preseason Poll

Bridgeport, W.Va. – Fall Sports seasons are coming to their stretch run and before you know it, basketball season will be upon us. In preparation, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) released their annual Women’s Basketball Preseason poll on Tuesday before MEC Basketball Media Day. The Wheeling University Women’s Basketball team was picked 9th in this season’s poll after making it to the MEC Quarterfinals last season.

The Cardinals finished 2021-22 with a record of 8-20 overall and 7-15 in conference play with a roster that was gaining experience. They made the MEC tournament as the #9 seed, making their third consecutive appearance in the tournament. The Cardinals would face Alderson Broaddus in the first round of the tournament, and walked away with a tight 68-62 win. They would then move on to the quarterfinals, where they earned a date with the eventual NCAA Division II National Champions in Glenville State. The Cardinals run would end there as they fell 105-45 and ended their season. The Cardinals bring back 10 players from last year’s team and add nine new recruits to this year’s team as they look to make their fourth consecutive tournament run.

Leading the way once again for the Cardinals is senior Lauren Calhoun from Ravenna, Ohio. Calhoun had a breakout year for Wheeling in 2021-22, averaging 19.4 points per game and 11.4 rebounds per game. She earned her first ever All-MEC honors being named to the First Team and earned a Conference Commissioner’s Association (CCA) Division II Second Team All-Region award for her efforts. She enters this season with 679 career points and is chasing down the 1,000-career point mark. She is joined by teammates Shanley Woods and Shamia Strayhorn , who each had strong Offensive seasons last year. Woods was the only other Cardinal to average double-digit points per game, 10.1, and was one of the best free throw shooters in the conference at 92.5%. Strayhorn led the way with 95 assists on the year and averaged 9.1 points per game.

Leading the way in this year’s MEC preseason poll was the Defending NCAA Division II National Champions Glenville State with 118 points and eight first place votes. Behind them was the reigning MEC Champions University of Charleston (111 (3)) and West Liberty University (102 (1)). The rest of the MEC Women’s Basketball preseason poll looks like this:

1. Glenville State – 118 (8)

2. Charleston – 111 (3)

3. West Liberty – 102 (1)

4. Fairmont State – 84

5. West Virginia State – 81

6. Concord – 71

7. Notre Dame College – 69

8. Frostburg State – 49

9. Wheeling – 39

10. Alderson Broaddus – 30

11. West Virginia Wesleyan – 20

12. Davis & Elkins – 18

The Wheeling University Women’s Basketball team kicks off their season on Saturday, November 12th when they take on Lock Haven University at Seton Hill at 5 PM.