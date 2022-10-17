Women’s basketball picked eighth in the Ivy League Preseason Poll

PRINCETON, NJ – Brown Women’s basketball was tabbed for eighth in the Ivy League Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll, the league announced on Monday (Oct. 17).

The Bears finished the poll with 26 points, six points behind seventh-place Dartmouth. Princeton was chosen first in the poll with 126 points and receiving 15 of 16 first-place votes. Columbia finished second with 108 points and one first-place vote.

Yale finished the poll in third (85), followed by Harvard (81), Penn (77) and Cornell (41).

Brown will enter his second season of play under head Coach Monique LeBlanc . The Bears return their top-six scorers from last season, including the leading scorer Isabella Mauricio (14.4 ppg) and Kyla Jones (12.9 ppg).

The Bears will begin their 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 with a home game against Fairfield. Brown will be on the road to start Ivy League play at Penn on Jan. 2.

2022-23 Ivy League Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Predicted Order of Finish

1. Princeton (15) – 126

2. Columbia (1) – 108

3. Yale – 85

4. Harvard – 81

5. Penn – 77

6. Cornell – 41

7. Dartmouth – 32nd

8. Brown – 26



