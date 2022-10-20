Women’s Basketball Picked Atop CAA Preseason Poll; Washington Selected Preseason POY

RICHMOND, Va. – The Drexel University Women’s basketball team enters the 2022-23 season with some lofty expectations as the Dragons were selected at the top of the Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Coaches Poll as announced by the conference office on Thursday morning. Additionally, Keisha Washington was selected as the CAA Preseason Player of the Year.

Coming off a 28-6 season and the 2021-22 CAA regular season championship, Drexel received 10 of 13 first place votes and amassed 142 points in the poll. Charleston was second with 125 points and one first place vote. Stony Brook (108) and Elon (103) were third and fourth respectively with Towson garnering 99 points and the remaining two first place votes.

In order, the remainder of the teams in the poll are Delaware, William & Mary, Northeastern, North Carolina A&T, Hampton/Monmouth (tie), UNCW and Hofstra.

Washington averaged 19.2 points per game last season and was one of 13 players in NCAA Division I to score in double figures in every game she played last year (minimum 25 games). Also returning for Drexel is Maura Hendrixson who was fourth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.03 per contest. Jasmine Valentine , Tori Hyduke and Hetta Saatman are all back for DU. Each appeared in 23 or more games a season ago.

Drexel opens the 2022-23 season on Thursday, November 10 when it hosts Rider at 6:00 pm The game will be the first played in the upgraded Daskalakis Athletic Center, which features new, state-of-the-art video boards, LED lights and an enhanced sound system. CAA play gets underway on December 29 at UNCW. Highlights on the home schedule include Penn State on December 18, Delaware on January 6, and Charleston on February 10.

The CAA Championships will take place March 8-12 at Towson with the Championship game being broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Tickets for Drexel Women’s basketball are on sale by visiting DrexelDragons.com/Tickets or calling 1-866-4-DREXEL.

2022-23 CAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

TEAM POINTS

1. Drexel (10) – 142

2. Charleston (1) – 125

3. Stony Brook – 108

4. Elon – 103

5. Towson (2) – 99

6. Delaware – 92

7. William & Mary – 81

8. Northeastern – 70

9. North Carolina A&T – 58

T10. Hampton – 43rd

T10. Monmouth – 43rd

12. UNCW – 28

13. Hofstra – 22

First place votes in parentheses

2022-23 CAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year: Keisha Washington Drexel

2022-23 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-CAA First Team

Jenna Annecchiarico, Charleston

Riley Casey, William & Mary

Anissa Rivera, Towson

Sydney Wagner, William & Mary

Keisha Washington Drexel

2022-23 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-CAA Second Team

Jazmin Harris, North Carolina A&T

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, Towson

Evonna McGill, Elon

Nylah Young, Hampton

Annie Warren, Stony Brook

2022-23 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention

Gigi Gonzalez, Stony Brook

Carrie Gross, UNCW

Anika McGarity, Charleston

Gemima Motema, Northeastern

Rosi Nicholson, Hofstra