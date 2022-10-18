Women’s Basketball picked 7th in MVC Preseason Poll

The Southern Illinois Women’s Basketball team was picked seventh in the Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Poll that was released Tuesday morning.

League newcomer Belmont was picked as the favorite among votes from league coaches, sports information directors and media. The Bruins received 32-of-48 first-place votes and 508 total votes as Illinois State (444 votes, 7 1st place votes) was picked second and Drake (438 votes, 6 1st place votes) was tabbed third.

The Salukis received 270 votes to finish just ahead of Indiana State at No. 8 and the Sycamores 257 total points.

“What an Incredible opportunity,” Head Coach Kelly Bond-White said. “We signed up to compete against the best and that’s exactly what we have a chance to do in this storied Missouri Valley Basketball Conference. I told our young people Yesterday the goal is to keep moving forward one step at a time. We’ve had some days where we’ve stayed on the same step, but what we have to do is continually move forward and resist a back peddle.”

Belmont’s Destinee Wells was picked as the MVC Preseason Player of the Year. Grace Berg (Drake), Abby Felt (Evansville), Megan Mayer (Drake), DeAnna Wilson (Illinois State) and Katelyn Young (Murray State) were also named to the MVC Preseason All-Conference Team.

Southern Illinois starts the regular season Nov. 12 at home against Middle Tennessee State.

“Me and my staff’s charge, along with possibly every staff in the country, wants to move that needle at a faster pace,” Bond-White said. “However, everything we have scheduled in the non-conference is to prepare us for the upcoming MVC battle. So those rankings are a barometer, based off what this program did, who returns, and who we’ve signed. The rest will play itself out by the seeds we’ve sown.”

The Salukis hit Banterra Arena for an exhibition game against McKendree University on Nov. 5.

MVC Preseason Poll (First-place votes)

1. Belmont (32)

2. Illinois State (7)

3. Drake (6)

4. Murray State (2)

5. Northern Iowa

6. Missouri State (1)

7. Southern Illinois

8. Indiana State

9. Evansville

10. Valparaiso

11. Bradley

12. Illinois-Chicago

MVC Preseason All-Conference Team

Destinee Wells (Belmont) Preseason Player of the Year

Grace Berg (Drake)

Abby Felt (Evansville)

Megan Meyer (Drake)

DeAnna Wilson (Illinois State)

Katelyn Young (Murray State)