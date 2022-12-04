Women’s Basketball Overwhelmed by Duke

Next Game: Longwood 12/11/2022 | 2 p.m December 11 (Sun) / 2 pm Longwood

RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Richmond Women’s basketball team was unable to get timely defensive stops Sunday, falling 100-49 to Duke University at Robins Center.

Richmond, now 6-3 on the season, will take a quick break for Finals then is back in action Sunday, Dec. 11, hosting Longwood at 2 p.m

After a slow start for both squads, Duke only held a 15-7 lead after the first quarter. Addie Budnik and Siobhan Ryan both hit threes for the Spiders while Katie Hill chipped in a free throw.

The Spiders were unable to overcome a 16-0 start by the Blue Devils to open the second quarter. Grace Townsend snapped their scoring streak with a layup off a Duke turnover at the 5:43 mark. Ryan added five more points, while Rachel Ullstrom tallied four off the bench, as the visitors took a 48-18 lead into the half.

Richmond found some of their long-range shooting in the third quarter, as Townsend, Budnik, Hill and Ullstrom each hit a three pointer. The Spiders also forced three turnovers and converted six of their 17 points in the quarter, but closed the period down 88-35.

The Spiders were able to outscore the Blue Devils in the fourth, 14-12, although it was enough for the visitors to hit the century mark. Cayla Williams scored five points, including a three pointer, pulled down two rebounds, and blocked a shot. Ullstrom chipped in four more points, with two free throws, and a rebound to finish with a team-high 11 points while Emilija Krista Grava tallied a jumper.

The last time the Spiders surrendered 100 points, was against Ohio (109-58) on Dec. 22, 2018.