Women’s Basketball Outlasts America, 65-62

Faced with a bout of adversity at Bender Arena on Thursday night, GW Women’s basketball responded with aplomb. The Buff & Blue withstood a 19-4 second half run by American University before sinking a clutch three, courtesy of Mia Lakstigala, to Steal a 67-62 win over the Eagles.

In similar fashion to its win over Howard on Monday, GW shot the lights out of the gym in the first quarter. Firing at a 57 percent clip, the Colonials took an early 22-13 lead. However, the Buff & Blue cooled off in the second stanza, which allowed the Eagles to climb back into the contest and close the gap to 35-30 at halftime.

In the third quarter, both GW’s and AU’s offenses traded blows, with each side firing better than 40 percent. As the quarter wound down, American began to gain confidence and propelled himself back into the lead thanks to his impressive 19-4 run. GW showed no fear though, and after back-to-back fourth quarter buckets from first-year Nya Robertson, the game was tied up at 57.

Then with the clock winding down under a minute, GW put a capper on its road win. Following a missed free throw by Essence Brown , Mayowa Taiwo grabbed a hard-fought Offensive rebound to set up a wide open Lakstigala for the dagger three. The bucket put GDUB up 65-62 and they never looked back.

Lakstigala put together an all-around excellent night for GW, pouring in 17 points and corralling seven rebounds. Additionally, Taiwo pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds and chipped in eight points of her own.

Up next, George Washington will look to bring its winning ways back to the Smith Center when it welcomes Cal State Fullerton on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 pm with live coverage on ESPN+.