Women’s Basketball Outlasted by #23 UMHB

BOX SCORE

AUSTIN, Texas – In what was an even battle throughout the contest, the Concordia Texas Women’s basketball team was outlasted in a 65-57 result at #23 UMHB. Senior Madi Maxwell posted a game-high 19 points inside the Mayborn Campus Center on Saturday.

The Crusaders held a 7-4 lead early in the game, but ax sparked a 10-4 run to give the Tornados a 14-11 lead heading into the second frame.

CTX did not score their first basket of the second quarter until the 5:56 mark to give UMHB a 19-16 advantage. With their defense staying firm, the Tornados regained their groove offensively to close out the half strong only down 26-24.

The Crusaders dominated for the majority of the third quarter, outscoring CTX 25-13 for the first eight minutes. Concordia would answer and make it a 51-46 game going into the fourth thanks to a personal 9-0 burst by Maxwell in the last 1:14 of the quarter.

Concordia trailed 56-50 midway through the fourth when a 7-2 run was capped off by a pair of Chelsea Cogborn free throws cut the deficit to 58-57 with just over two minutes remaining. The Crusaders knocked down two free throws to take a three-point lead.

Looking to answer, a three-pointer to tie the game by Mackenzie Berger just rimmed out to keep the score at 60-57. Following another stout defensive possession by the Tornados, they would have another chance to score but were unsuccessful as UMHB would Escape with the win.

Concordia Texas will next return home to host LeTourneau University on Thursday, Jan. 26. Tip off is set for 5:30 pm

BOX SCORE STANDOUTS

Madi Maxwell – 19 Pts, 8 Reb, 4 Stls

Chelsea Cogborn – 13 Pts, 6 Reb

Mackenzie Berger – 10 Pts, 6 Reb

Havyn Perez – 7 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast

To keep up to date with everything surrounding the CTX Women’s basketball program, follow us on social media (@ctxathletics) and visit athletics.concordia.edu.