Women’s Basketball Opens Upgraded DAC Against Rider

Game Info: Thursday, November 10, 2022 – 6:00 p.m

Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center – Philadelphia, Pa.

Social Media

@DrexelWBB | @DrexelDragons



Opening Tip

The Drexel University Women’s basketball team opens the 2022-23 season as it hosts the Rider Broncs on Thursday, November 10. Tipoff from the Daskalakis Athletic Center is scheduled for 6:00 pm

The More Things Change…

Drexel graduated several key members from its 28-win, WNIT Sweet 16 team last season. Gone are Hannah Nihill, Tessa Brugler , Mariah Leonard, and Kate Connolly. Brugler remains with the program as the Director of Basketball Operations. The Quartet combined for 1,295 points, 727 rebounds and 322 assists last season.

…The More Things Stay The Same

Of course, when you have players like Keisha Washington and Maura Hendrixson returning, the expectations remain high, no matter who graduated. The Dragons were picked atop the Colonial Athletic Association in the Preseason Coaches Poll, receiving 10 of 13 first place votes. Additionally, Washington was selected as the Preseason Player of the Year. The full poll appears on page five of these notes.

Consistency Is Kei

Washington earned those honors on the heels of a season where she was second in the CAA in scoring at 19.2 points per game and posted the fourth most points in a single-season in Drexel history with 654. How she did it was remarkable, however. Never seeming to take a night off, Washington was one of 13 players to appear in 25 games or more last season to score in double figures in every game of her season. Arguably the most impressive of those came in the WNIT Second Round against Bucknell when, after being held scoreless through the first 32 minutes of the contest, Washington scored all 17 or her points in the final 5:40 to help the Dragons erase a 17- point deficit and come away with a 61-58 win.

Season Preview

As mentioned, Drexel was picked atop the CAA in the preseason coaches poll. Leading the way for the Dragons are Keisha Washington and Maura Hendrixson . One reason for Washington’s scoring exploits last year was Hendrixson’s understanding of the offense, evidenced by her 3.03 assist-to-turnover ratio, which ranked fourth nationally. Taking care of the basketball will be a point of emphasis once again for the Dragons, who were third in NCAA Division I with just 11.1 miscues per contest. DU has finished in the top-15 in the Nation in fewest turnovers per game eight times in the last 11 seasons.

Quite a bit of experience Returns for Drexel beyond Washington and Hendrixson. Coming back are Seniors Brianne Borcky , Tori Hyduke and Hetta Saatman , all of whom played in at least 17 games last season. Saatman in particular has given Drexel a spark when it was needed the most, starting all four postseason games in the CAA and NCAA tournaments in 2021. Hyduke was one of the top scorers off the bench last year for Drexel.

One of the returnees who provides the most energy for the Dragons is Jasmine Valentine . The junior from Odenton, Md. was selected as City of Basketball Love’s Breakthrough Player of the Year in its preseason awards and its understandable why. Despite playing just 11.1 minutes per game in 2021-22, Valentine had a pair of games with double digit rebounds including a 13 board outburst (seven offensive) in just 17 minutes at Northeastern. She averaged 4.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in the WNIT last season. Fellow junior Erin Sweeney looks to provide depth for the Dragons while Chloe Hodges looks to earn time in the rotation after missing last season with an injury. The sophomore class of Momo LaClair and Sir Ba both showed glimpses of what could come next in limited time last season, including a three point, three assist, zero turnover performance by LaClair in 11 minutes against Dartmouth.

Four newcomers enter the fold for 2022-23. For Kylie Lavelle is a three-time All-State honoree from Riverside High School in Moosic, Pa. who averaged nearly 25 points and 10 rebounds a game as a senior. Jennifer Martin played five years of varsity ball combined between Bradford Christian Academy and Westford Academy and led Westford to a pair of Dual County Championships. Jalyn McNeill was an Honorable Mention All-WCAC honoree at Our Lady of Good Counsel in the DC suburbs. Grace O’Neill was an All-State honoree at Archbishop Carroll.

Schedule

Once again, Drexel challenges itself with a tough slate. Included in the 29 games for the Dragons is the first visit to the Daskalakis Athletic Center by a Big Ten opponent since 2016, two City 6 opponents, as well as a full Colonial Athletic Association slate.

Drexel opens the season at home against Rider on Nov. 10 before making the trip up Broad Street to take on La Salle on Nov. 15. After back-to-back home games against Maryland-Eastern Shore and Lehigh on Nov. 19 and 22, the Dragons are on the road for their next five contests, starting with trips to Buffalo (Nov. 27) and Longwood (Nov. 30). Drexel fans can see the team without leaving Philly on Dec. 4 as DU heads over to Saint Joseph’s prior to an Ivy League swing at Yale (Dec. 11) and Dartmouth (Dec. 13).

Fans will be rewarded with the first game back at the DAC as Penn State visits Drexel for the first time in seven seasons on Sunday, Dec. 18. The non-conference slate wraps with a matchup against Delaware State on Dec. 21.

With four new additions and a 13-team CAA, the Dragons play an unbalanced schedule in conference, starting with a road trip to UNCW on Dec. 29 before a New Year’s Day contest against Towson. Drexel competes home and away versus the Tigers as well as Delaware, Hofstra, Northeastern, Stony Brook, and William & Mary. In addition to the opening conference game, DU has road-only trips to Monmouth and Hampton with home-only dates against Charleston, Elon, and North Carolina A&T.

The 2023 CAA Championship includes all 13 teams and is scheduled for March 8-12 at Towson.

Scouting Report

Rider is coming off a 68-60 loss against NJIT in its season opener on Monday. The Broncs went 9-21 a season ago and were picked sixth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in the preseason coaches poll.

Leading the way for Rider is Makayla Firebaugh, who was the MAAC Co-Rookie of the Year in 2020-21 and was selected as Third Team Preseason All-Conference. She averaged 11.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in each of her first two seasons, starting 51 of 55 contests. Raphaela Toussaint posted 10.8 points and led the Broncs with 7.4 rebounds per game. Jessika Schiffer is a good third scoring option, netting 9.6 a night last season.

Rebounding was a concern for Rider a year ago as the team had a -7.5 rebounding margin, ranking 10th of 11 teams in the MAAC and 333rd of 348 in NCAA Division I.

Lynn Milligan enters her 16th season at the helm of her alma mater with a record of 187-268. She guided the team to one of its best four-year runs from 2016-20 when the Broncs went 83-43 with trips to the WNIT in 2017 and 2019. Rider was 26-4 and the top seed in the MAAC tournament in 2020.

All-Time Series

Drexel is 19-6 all-time against Rider with six wins in a row in the series. Before Renewing the rivalry in 2020, the Dragons and Broncs did not meet since December 29, 2004.

Last Time Against The Broncs

Behind 22 points from Hannah Nihill and 12 points and seven rebounds from Keisha Washington Drexel downed Rider 62-49 on November 28, 2020. It was the first game for the Dragons since the Pandemic canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Hetta Saatman contributed with nine rebounds in the contest.

All In The Family

Grace O’Neill may be a newcomer to the Dragons this year, but she is no stranger to the program and its culture. Her cousin, Meghan Creighton is one of the most decorated players in program history, she held the team Appearances record until last season and was a member of the 2013 WNIT Championship team.

International Flair

While it has not been uncommon for Drexel to have multiple international players on its roster during the past 15 seasons, this year’s trio is unique as they are all the first players from their country to suit up for the Dragons. Keisha Washington (Pickering, Ontario) was the first Canadian player to appear for DU, followed by Sir Ba (Montreal, Quebec) last year. Chloe Hodges (Adelaide, Australia) is the first player from Down Under to play for Drexel.

Amongst Our Peers

People around the country have noticed the Dragons success and preseason ranking in the CAA as Drexel is ranked seventh in the first Mid Major Top 25. DU is the only CAA team in the poll with four other conference squads receiving votes.

To Be The Best…

As the saying goes, to be the best, you have to beat the best. Drexel has not shied away from tough mid major competition this year as in addition to CAA foes Delaware, Towson, Stony Brook and Charleston, the Dragons have Yale and Lehigh, who are also receiving votes in the Mid Major Top 25 on the docket.

“One Of The Premier Sports Venues In The City”

Not our words, but the Headline from an article in the Philadelphia Inquirer from October 10, describing the upgrades to the Daskalakis Athletic Center. Drexel’s arena underwent a $6M upgrade during the summer, including the addition of a jumbotron and ribbon boards as well as enhanced scorers tables, lighting and sound system.

In You Can’t Be Here

Fans that can’t make it to the DAC will still have the opportunity to watch the Dragons as all Colonial Athletic Association games and non-conference home games will be broadcast on FloHoops. For a 12th season, Ari Bluestein will have the broadcast for the Dragons Women’s basketball team. He will be joined this year by Maggie McIntyre, who recently completed a four-year career at Niagara where she appeared in 118 games, scoring 863 points.

Up Next

Drexel takes to the road for the first time this season when it travels the short ride up Broad Street to face La Salle in a City 6 Matchup on Tuesday, November 15. Tipoff from Gola Arena is scheduled for noon.