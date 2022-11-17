Women’s Basketball Opens the Season With Back to Back Losses

Women’s basketball kicked off the season away in Hamilton, New York against Colgate (1-1, 0-0 Patriot League). Followed by another game on the road against Fairleigh Dickinson University (1-1, 0-0 NEC).

Head Coach Dayna Smith returned for her 20th season with Cornell. The team welcomed four freshman recruits, but are still experiencing some inexperience among the whole team.

“We lost two significant pieces with Theresa Grace Mbanefo and Sam Will leaving or graduating. They possessed a lot of minutes. They were our leaders. They were captains,” Smith said. “We might have a lot of people back, but we are still an inexperienced team. Unfortunately, in the fall, we had quite a few injuries so we weren’t really able to play the way we needed to earlier in our preseason and in our practices.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button