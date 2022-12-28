Women’s Basketball Opens SEC Play on the Road at No. 1 South Carolina – Texas A&M Athletics

COLUMBIA, SC – The Texas A&M Women’s basketball team is set to begin SEC play on the road at No. 1 South Carolina at 6 pm on Thursday at Colonial Life Arena.

Before the Break

The Aggies (5-5) took the court in their final two non-conference games with only seven available players due to injuries across the roster. In A&M’s first game with seven, it defeated the surging SMU Mustangs, 57-49, who were on a seven-game winning streak. Then, the Aggies took a strong Purdue team to the brink, forcing a stalemate late in the fourth quarter but ultimately falling, 59-53.

The Matchup

Texas A&M is No. 34 in scoring defense in the country this season, only allowing 55.5 points per game from its opponents. South Carolina (12-0) is No. 1 in the category, giving up just 43.8 points per contest through its first 12 games. Defense will be on full display as the Aggies look to topple the reigning national champions.

Series

Thursday’s Matchup against South Carolina (12-0) will be the 14thth meeting in the all-time series with the Gamecocks holding a 9-4 edge. Texas A&M has never beaten the AP No. 1 team in the country, having fallen in its first 18 attempts.

How to Keep Up

Thursday’s game will be broadcast on SEC Network with live stats available here. Fans can also listen to the action on 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call.